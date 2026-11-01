Foundation Day: Delhi Remains As Youthful As It Was Centuries Ago
The capital stands encompassing history from ancient times to the present while holding steadfast significance, reports Ashutosh Jha
Published : November 1, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi, India’s heart, stands encompassing history from ancient times to the present while holding steadfast significance. When one talks of the capital, one conjures up not just a city but centuries of history, tales of dynasties, stories buried in ruins and the majestic skyscrapers of modernity. From the times it was known as Indraprastha to the Raisina Hills of the British Raj and the present-day corridors of power, Delhi has witnessed history over the centuries.
Jagdish Mamgain, an expert on urban development and former Chairman of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Construction Committee, explained that Delhi was destroyed and resettled several times. “On November 12, 1911, Delhi became the capital of British India. To establish the capital, the British government forcibly acquired land from farmers in the present-day New Delhi area destroying villages like Raisina, Malcha, Kushak, Pilanji, Dasagra, Talkatora and Moti Bagh with cannons. On March 17, 1952, the Indian Parliament granted Delhi statehood, establishing a Legislative Assembly, a Chief Minister, and a Council of Ministers. On February 1, 1992, following the 69th Constitutional Amendment, Delhi became the National Capital Territory,” he said.
Delhi Foundation Day is celebrated annually on November 1, the date in 1956 when it was officially reconstituted as a Union Territory under the States Reorganization Act,
From Mahabharata to the Mughals
History and mythology mention that the area of modern Delhi was once the Pandava capital of Indraprastha. Later, King Anangpal of the Tomar dynasty laid the foundation of Lalkot which later evolved into a fort. A look back at history reveals that the present-day Delhi has been destroyed and resettled seven times. Its journey includes that of Lalkot, Siri Fort, Tughlaqabad, Jahanpanah, Firoz Shah Kotla, Purana Qila and Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi) founded by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. Whether it was the Khiljis, the Tughlaqs, the Lodi dynasty or the Mughals, the rulers chose Delhi as a witness to their victories and defeats.
Power shift from Calcutta to Delhi
During the early days of the British Raj, Kolkata served as the centre of British rule till December 12, 1911, when the British Emperor George V officially announced the transfer of India's capital from Calcutta to Delhi. The major reasons for this were political turmoil, growing protests following the partition of Bengal and Delhi's geographical location at the centre of the country.
Lutyens' vision and February 13, 1931
The responsibility for the grand construction of the capital was entrusted to two of the British era's leading architects, Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It took 20 years to construct the red sandstone and almond granite buildings on Raisina Hill. Finally, after a long administrative exercise and tireless efforts, on February 13, 1931, the then Viceroy, Lord Irwin, formally inaugurated New Delhi as the capital. Built with inspiration from the Sanchi Stupa, Viceroy's House (today's Rashtrapati Bhavan) and Parliament House were part of this plan.
Later, in 1956, Delhi was granted Union Territory status and after the 69th Constitutional Amendment of 1991, it officially became the National Capital Territory.
A unique confluence of history and modernity
Today's Delhi isn't just a city of brick and mortar but a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. While the narrow lanes of Old Delhi are filled with the aromas of cuisine and the heritage of Chandni Chowk, the wide avenues, the Kartavyapath and the imposing government buildings of New Delhi embody the strength of Indian democracy.
Metro network and smart infrastructure
Today, Delhi is connected to the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad via the country's fastest metro network and modern expressways. For young people coming from all over the country, it reflects their dreams. From the struggles of Old Rajendra Nagar for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants to the hustle and bustle of Connaught Place, Delhi captivates everyone.
A city of challenges
While Delhi undoubtedly faces significant challenges like pollution, traffic and being a concrete jungle, its vibrancy remains unwavering. From the Yamuna ghats to the modern flyovers, Delhi is writing history every day. Emerging from the vortex of history and reaching for the skies of possibility, Delhi remains as youthful today as it was centuries ago.
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