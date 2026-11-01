ETV Bharat / state

Foundation Day: Delhi Remains As Youthful As It Was Centuries Ago

New Delhi: Delhi, India’s heart, stands encompassing history from ancient times to the present while holding steadfast significance. When one talks of the capital, one conjures up not just a city but centuries of history, tales of dynasties, stories buried in ruins and the majestic skyscrapers of modernity. From the times it was known as Indraprastha to the Raisina Hills of the British Raj and the present-day corridors of power, Delhi has witnessed history over the centuries.

Jagdish Mamgain, an expert on urban development and former Chairman of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Construction Committee, explained that Delhi was destroyed and resettled several times. “On November 12, 1911, Delhi became the capital of British India. To establish the capital, the British government forcibly acquired land from farmers in the present-day New Delhi area destroying villages like Raisina, Malcha, Kushak, Pilanji, Dasagra, Talkatora and Moti Bagh with cannons. On March 17, 1952, the Indian Parliament granted Delhi statehood, establishing a Legislative Assembly, a Chief Minister, and a Council of Ministers. On February 1, 1992, following the 69th Constitutional Amendment, Delhi became the National Capital Territory,” he said.

Jama Masjid (Etv Bharat)

Delhi Foundation Day is celebrated annually on November 1, the date in 1956 when it was officially reconstituted as a Union Territory under the States Reorganization Act,

From Mahabharata to the Mughals

History and mythology mention that the area of ​​modern Delhi was once the Pandava capital of Indraprastha. Later, King Anangpal of the Tomar dynasty laid the foundation of Lalkot which later evolved into a fort. A look back at history reveals that the present-day Delhi has been destroyed and resettled seven times. Its journey includes that of Lalkot, Siri Fort, Tughlaqabad, Jahanpanah, Firoz Shah Kotla, Purana Qila and Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi) founded by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. Whether it was the Khiljis, the Tughlaqs, the Lodi dynasty or the Mughals, the rulers chose Delhi as a witness to their victories and defeats.

Seat Of Power (ETV Bharat)

Power shift from Calcutta to Delhi

During the early days of the British Raj, Kolkata served as the centre of British rule till December 12, 1911, when the British Emperor George V officially announced the transfer of India's capital from Calcutta to Delhi. The major reasons for this were political turmoil, growing protests following the partition of Bengal and Delhi's geographical location at the centre of the country.

Red Fort (ETV Bharat)

Lutyens' vision and February 13, 1931

The responsibility for the grand construction of the capital was entrusted to two of the British era's leading architects, Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It took 20 years to construct the red sandstone and almond granite buildings on Raisina Hill. Finally, after a long administrative exercise and tireless efforts, on February 13, 1931, the then Viceroy, Lord Irwin, formally inaugurated New Delhi as the capital. Built with inspiration from the Sanchi Stupa, Viceroy's House (today's Rashtrapati Bhavan) and Parliament House were part of this plan.

Later, in 1956, Delhi was granted Union Territory status and after the 69th Constitutional Amendment of 1991, it officially became the National Capital Territory.