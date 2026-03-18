ETV Bharat / state

Youth's Body Found In Sand-Laden Truck In UP's Shahjahanpur

The truck from which the body was recovered ( ETV Bharat )

Shahjahanpur: The body of a youth was found in a sand-laden truck at Kalan town in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

Police said, the truck had arrived at Kalan town from Nainital in Uttarakhand. The vehicle was carrying sand, ordered by a building material dealer, based in Shahjahanpur. The youth's body was found in the truck when workers were unloading sand from it.

Rural Superintendent of Police Diksha Bhanware rushed to the spot along with a police team and said prima facie it appears the youth was murdered. "It seems the youth was murdered elsewhere and buried in the sand in the truck to destroy evidence," Bhanware said.