Youth's Body Found In Sand-Laden Truck In UP's Shahjahanpur
The truck had arrived at Kalan town from Nainital in Uttarakhand and the body was found when the workers were unloading sand from the vehicle.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: The body of a youth was found in a sand-laden truck at Kalan town in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.
Police said, the truck had arrived at Kalan town from Nainital in Uttarakhand. The vehicle was carrying sand, ordered by a building material dealer, based in Shahjahanpur. The youth's body was found in the truck when workers were unloading sand from it.
Rural Superintendent of Police Diksha Bhanware rushed to the spot along with a police team and said prima facie it appears the youth was murdered. "It seems the youth was murdered elsewhere and buried in the sand in the truck to destroy evidence," Bhanware said.
Police have seized the truck, detained the driver, and begun questioning him. The youth's body has been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.
Police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained. Bhanware said the truck had left Nainital in Uttarakhand and arrived in Kalan town at Shahjahanpur on Tuesday. "Two special police teams have been dispatched to Uttarakhand for probe and to ascertain the identity of the victim. Missing person records from police stations in Nainital and surrounding areas are also being examined," the SP said.
Police are interrogating the truck driver to determine where the sand was loaded and where he had stopped along the way. Police hope that the postmortem report and the investigation by the teams sent to Uttarakhand will help identify the deceased and more details on the case.
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