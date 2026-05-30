Andhra Pradesh: Farm Labourer Returns Rs 20 Lakh Worth Jewellery He Found On Road, Earns Praise
Seethanagaram resident Pericherla Srilekha had lost the bag while travelling with family to a relative's house in Lakkavaram village in Malikipuram mandal on May 24.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Mandapeta: In a heartwarming example of honesty and integrity, a farm labourer from Edida village in Mandapeta municipality returned a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 20 lakh to its rightful owner, earning appreciation from the police, local residents, and public representatives.
The incident took place on May 24, when Pericherla Srilekha, a resident of Seethanagaram, and her family, were travelling in an auto-rickshaw to attend a family function. The family was on its way to Lakkavaram village in Malikipuram mandal, when a bag containing valuable gold ornaments accidentally fell from the vehicle.
The family realised the loss only after reaching their relatives' house in Ganti village of P Gannavaram mandal in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. Distressed by the disappearance of the jewellery, they immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint.
Meanwhile, Namala Lakshmana Kumar, a farm labourer from Edida village, found the unattended bag near Devedu Colony. On checking the contents, he discovered an Aadhaar card that helped identify the owner. Though he was initially unsure how to contact the family, he kept the bag safely before approaching the police.
"I only did what any responsible citizen should do. The jewellery belonged to someone else, and I felt it was my duty to return it safely to the owner," Lakshmana Kumar said.
On Friday, he handed over the bag to the police. Mandapeta Rural Circle Inspector Doraraju and Sub-Inspector Kishore used the Aadhaar details found inside the bag to trace Srilekha and return her missing jewellery.
"We had almost lost hope of recovering the jewellery. Lakshmana Kumar's honesty has brought immense relief to our family. We will always remain grateful to him," said Srilekha.
Praising the farm labourer's integrity, CI Doraraju said, "Returning valuables worth Rs 20 lakh without expecting any reward is truly commendable. His honesty is an inspiration to society and deserves recognition."
The incident has won widespread admiration across the region, with many describing Lakshmana Kumar's actions as a shining example of moral values and selflessness. At a time when such acts are increasingly rare, his gesture has restored faith in the goodness that still exists in society.
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