ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Farm Labourer Returns Rs 20 Lakh Worth Jewellery He Found On Road, Earns Praise

Mandapeta: In a heartwarming example of honesty and integrity, a farm labourer from Edida village in Mandapeta municipality returned a bag containing gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 20 lakh to its rightful owner, earning appreciation from the police, local residents, and public representatives.

The incident took place on May 24, when Pericherla Srilekha, a resident of Seethanagaram, and her family, were travelling in an auto-rickshaw to attend a family function. The family was on its way to Lakkavaram village in Malikipuram mandal, when a bag containing valuable gold ornaments accidentally fell from the vehicle.

The family realised the loss only after reaching their relatives' house in Ganti village of P Gannavaram mandal in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. Distressed by the disappearance of the jewellery, they immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, Namala Lakshmana Kumar, a farm labourer from Edida village, found the unattended bag near Devedu Colony. On checking the contents, he discovered an Aadhaar card that helped identify the owner. Though he was initially unsure how to contact the family, he kept the bag safely before approaching the police.

"I only did what any responsible citizen should do. The jewellery belonged to someone else, and I felt it was my duty to return it safely to the owner," Lakshmana Kumar said.