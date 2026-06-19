ETV Bharat / state

Fossils Believed To Be 15 Million Years Old Discovered in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Rairangpur: Fossil remains believed to date back nearly 15 million years have been discovered in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The findings are being studied as possible evidence of an ancient marine ecosystem that once existed in the region.

According to researchers, the fossils are estimated to belong to the Miocene epoch amd were found near the locally known “Asur Haad” river close to Mahulia village in Mayurbhanj district.

dFossils discovered in Mahulia village in Rairangpur (sETV Bharat)

Assistant Professor Dr Debabrata Nandi of the PG Department of Remote Sensing and GIS at MPC Autonomous said the fossils were first identified around five years ago during a field visit with students. Subsequent investigations led to the recovery of several fossil specimens, including shark teeth, shark vertebrae-like microfossils and other unidentified remains.

Mahulia village is located on the road connecting Baripada and Pratappur, around five kilometres away. Local residents have referred to the area as “Asur Haad” because bone-like objects have been found scattered in and around the riverbed.