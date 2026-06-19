Fossils Believed To Be 15 Million Years Old Discovered in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Researchers believe the fossil remains found in Mayurbhanj may provide crucial evidence about an ancient marine ecosystem that once existed in northern Odisha.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Rairangpur: Fossil remains believed to date back nearly 15 million years have been discovered in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The findings are being studied as possible evidence of an ancient marine ecosystem that once existed in the region.
According to researchers, the fossils are estimated to belong to the Miocene epoch amd were found near the locally known “Asur Haad” river close to Mahulia village in Mayurbhanj district.
Assistant Professor Dr Debabrata Nandi of the PG Department of Remote Sensing and GIS at MPC Autonomous said the fossils were first identified around five years ago during a field visit with students. Subsequent investigations led to the recovery of several fossil specimens, including shark teeth, shark vertebrae-like microfossils and other unidentified remains.
Mahulia village is located on the road connecting Baripada and Pratappur, around five kilometres away. Local residents have referred to the area as “Asur Haad” because bone-like objects have been found scattered in and around the riverbed.
Dr Nandi said detailed studies suggest the fossils may date back to the Miocene epoch, approximately 15 million years ago. Researchers believe the remains are likely of marine organisms, indicating that the region and surrounding areas may once have been submerged under the sea.
He said the fossil-bearing stretch extends from Dera in Kuliana block to Pratappur in Badasahi block. While several specimens have been recovered, many have not yet been identified.
“We have identified shark teeth and microfossils among the findings. However, a number of specimens are still undergoing examination. We are in contact with palaeontologists and scientific institutions to establish their exact identity,” Dr Nandi said.
The researcher suggested that the fossil bed could be developed as a geo-heritage site or geo-tourism destination due to its scientific importance. Meanwhile, Praveen Chandra Bhanjdeo of the Mayurbhanj royal family had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Odisha government seeking attention towards the preservation and scientific development of the fossil site.
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