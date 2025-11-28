ETV Bharat / state

Fossil Evidence Of Presence Of Thorniness In Bamboo In Asia During Ice Age Discovered In Manipur

Imphal: Scientists conducting a field survey in Manipur’s Imphal West district have discovered fossil evidence indicating that thorniness in bamboo was already present in Asia during the Ice Age, a government release said.

Researchers from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), found a bamboo stem with unusual markings in silt-rich deposits along the Chirang River in Imphal Valley.

Their detailed analysis identified these as thorn scars, prompting further investigation into its identity and significance, it said.

The team studied the fossil's morphology — including nodes, buds and thorn scars — in the laboratory and assigned it to the genus Chimonobambusa. Comparisons with living thorny bamboos such as Bambusa bambos and Chimonobambusa callosa helped reconstruct the plant’s defensive traits and ecological role.

"This is the first fossil evidence that thorniness in bamboo—a defence against herbivores—was already present in Asia during the Ice Age. Its preservation is particularly significant because it comes from a period of colder and drier global climates, when bamboo was wiped out in many other regions, including Europe. The fossil shows that while harsh Ice Age conditions restricted bamboo's global distribution, Northeast India provided a safe refuge where the plant could continue to thrive," the release said.