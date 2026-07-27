ETV Bharat / state

Forty Years After Land Deal, J&K High Court Says Unregistered Agreement Can't Create Ownership Rights Over Migrant Property

Srinagar: Holding that an unregistered mortgage-cum-conditional sale agreement cannot create ownership rights over migrant property, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Monday dismissed a petition challenging eviction orders passed under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

In a 21-page judgment, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi ruled that the petitioners, who claimed possession of land in south Kashmir's Verinag since 1986, had no enforceable legal right on the strength of a notarized and unregistered agreement. The court also declared a 1988 decree passed by an Assistant Collector under the Agrarian Reforms Act to be a nullity because it was issued without jurisdiction.

The court dismissed the writ petition filed by Mohammad Iqbal Wani and others, affirming earlier orders of the District Magistrate, Anantnag, and the Financial Commissioner directing eviction of the petitioners from the migrant property.

At the heart of the dispute was about three kanals and 13 marlas of land in Bagwanpora, Verinag, Anantnag district. The petitioners claimed that the original owner, Radha Krishen, had executed a mortgage-cum-conditional sale agreement in September 1986 after borrowing Rs 3.6 lakh. They argued that because the loan was never repaid, ownership had effectively passed to them and they had remained in uninterrupted possession for decades.

The migrant owners' legal heirs, however, maintained that the land remained protected under the 1997 Act and that the agreement neither transferred title nor created any legal interest in the property. Revenue records, they argued, continued to show ownership in the names of the migrant family.

The High Court devoted significant attention to the object of the 1997 legislation, observing that it was enacted to safeguard migrant properties from illegal occupation, distress sales and encroachments.

"The object of the Act of 1997 is to preserve and protect the immovable properties of migrants from illegal occupation, distress sale, and encroachment. The District Magistrate is designated as the statutory authority to safeguard such properties and restore possession to the lawful owners," the judgment said.

The court emphasized that under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Act, alienation of migrant property without statutory permission is prohibited, the District Magistrate is deemed to have custody of such properties, and unauthorized occupants can be evicted.

Justice Kazmi noted that the petitioners themselves had admitted in earlier proceedings that the land was migrant property and that their claim rested only on the 1986 agreement.

"The petitioners herein are admittedly, in possession of the immovable property belonging to a migrant rightly been held to be an illegal possession. Since respondent No. 4 is a custodia legis of the said land, as such, he was well within his domain to pass impugned order dated 21.10.2023."

One of the central questions before the court was whether the 1986 mortgage-cum-conditional sale agreement could legally transfer ownership.

Rejecting the claim, the High Court held that the document had no legal sanctity because it was merely notarized and not registered.