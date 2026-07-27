Forty Years After Land Deal, J&K High Court Says Unregistered Agreement Can't Create Ownership Rights Over Migrant Property
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi observed the petitioners had no enforceable legal right on the strength of a notarized and unregistered agreement.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Srinagar: Holding that an unregistered mortgage-cum-conditional sale agreement cannot create ownership rights over migrant property, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Monday dismissed a petition challenging eviction orders passed under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.
In a 21-page judgment, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi ruled that the petitioners, who claimed possession of land in south Kashmir's Verinag since 1986, had no enforceable legal right on the strength of a notarized and unregistered agreement. The court also declared a 1988 decree passed by an Assistant Collector under the Agrarian Reforms Act to be a nullity because it was issued without jurisdiction.
The court dismissed the writ petition filed by Mohammad Iqbal Wani and others, affirming earlier orders of the District Magistrate, Anantnag, and the Financial Commissioner directing eviction of the petitioners from the migrant property.
At the heart of the dispute was about three kanals and 13 marlas of land in Bagwanpora, Verinag, Anantnag district. The petitioners claimed that the original owner, Radha Krishen, had executed a mortgage-cum-conditional sale agreement in September 1986 after borrowing Rs 3.6 lakh. They argued that because the loan was never repaid, ownership had effectively passed to them and they had remained in uninterrupted possession for decades.
The migrant owners' legal heirs, however, maintained that the land remained protected under the 1997 Act and that the agreement neither transferred title nor created any legal interest in the property. Revenue records, they argued, continued to show ownership in the names of the migrant family.
The High Court devoted significant attention to the object of the 1997 legislation, observing that it was enacted to safeguard migrant properties from illegal occupation, distress sales and encroachments.
"The object of the Act of 1997 is to preserve and protect the immovable properties of migrants from illegal occupation, distress sale, and encroachment. The District Magistrate is designated as the statutory authority to safeguard such properties and restore possession to the lawful owners," the judgment said.
The court emphasized that under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Act, alienation of migrant property without statutory permission is prohibited, the District Magistrate is deemed to have custody of such properties, and unauthorized occupants can be evicted.
Justice Kazmi noted that the petitioners themselves had admitted in earlier proceedings that the land was migrant property and that their claim rested only on the 1986 agreement.
"The petitioners herein are admittedly, in possession of the immovable property belonging to a migrant rightly been held to be an illegal possession. Since respondent No. 4 is a custodia legis of the said land, as such, he was well within his domain to pass impugned order dated 21.10.2023."
One of the central questions before the court was whether the 1986 mortgage-cum-conditional sale agreement could legally transfer ownership.
Rejecting the claim, the High Court held that the document had no legal sanctity because it was merely notarized and not registered.
"Transfer of ownership of immovable property must be through a valid registered conveyance, where the law requires registration, an unregistered sale agreement cannot be relied upon to claim ownership," the court observed.
It further said, "Therefore, the notarized agreement dated 25.09.1986, being an unregistered document, neither confers any legal right nor entitles the petitioners to claim the lawful possession of the subject property."
However, the court clarified that if the petitioners intended to enforce the agreement, the appropriate remedy would lie before a competent civil court and not in writ jurisdiction.
The petitioners also relied upon a decree passed by the Assistant Collector, Agrarian Reforms, Verinag, in March 1988.
The High Court found that the decree had never been relied upon during earlier rounds of litigation and was introduced only at the present stage. It also questioned the conduct of the petitioners for taking inconsistent positions.
Quoting the Supreme Court, Justice Kazmi observed: "An action at law is not a game of chess. A litigant who comes to Court and invokes its writ jurisdiction must come with clean hands. He cannot prevaricate and take inconsistent positions."
The court went further and held that the Assistant Collector lacked jurisdiction to pass such a decree. "The said decree of injunction is a nullity in the eyes of law. The decree has been passed by a court which lacks inherent jurisdiction as such the decree is void ab-initio. The order has no legal existence, it can be ignored completely, does not require a formal challenge, suit, or a petition for it to be set aside."
Reaffirming the principle in the concluding analysis, the High Court held: "The decree dated 22.03.1988 is a nullity and void ab-initio as such has no validity as per law."
The court also rejected the petitioners' reliance on mutation entries. It reiterated the settled legal principle that revenue records serve fiscal purposes and cannot confer ownership.
According to the judgment, "revenue entries do not create or extinguish any right or title over the property in dispute," and title must be determined through substantive legal rights and valid transfer documents.
Finding no illegality in the concurrent findings of the District Magistrate and the Financial Commissioner, the High Court refused to interfere. "This Court does not find any perversity in the impugned orders April 30, 2024 and October 21, 2023... the instant writ petition being devoid of any merit is dismissed without costs."
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