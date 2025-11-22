ETV Bharat / state

Formula E Scandal: ACB Probe Uncovers Major Irregularities In Hyderabad Race

Hyderabad: An investigation by the Telangana government's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the organisation of the Formula E race in Hyderabad has uncovered serious breaches of procedures and laws.

The Formula E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Although the second edition of the race was initially planned for 2024, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had on Thursday given his nod to the state government for the prosecution of BRS Working President KT Ram in the case. The probe against Rao pertains to alleged irregularities in payments amounting to about Rs 55 crore, most of which were in foreign currency, in "violation of laid-down procedures" during the previous BRS regime, for the event planned for 2024. In December 2024, the ACB registered a case against Rao, Kumar, and Reddy.

According to the investigation report by ACB, accessed by Eenadu-ETV Bharat, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, which had no connection with the organisation of the race, paid a whopping Rs. 20,99,78,136 for the same. According to the probe report, the then government, on July 11, 2022, had issued orders to form a managing committee under the leadership of KTR and executive committees under the leadership of the then Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, Arvind Kumar. However, there was no permission from the Finance Department or any other government department for the formation of these committees. Minutes regarding the meetings and performance of duties of the committees were not recorded anywhere.

The probe also found that, apart from the amount paid for the organisation of the event, the HMDA paid Rs. 30 crore for the construction of the track. Arvind Kumar approved all these payments without the permission of the Metropolitan Development Authority (MDA), formed under the HMDA Act. Even after the expenditure, no approval was received from the MDA or its executive committee. The Urban Forestry Department paid another Rs. 4,27,64,878 for other expenses.