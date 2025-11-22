Formula E Scandal: ACB Probe Uncovers Major Irregularities In Hyderabad Race
Hyderabad: An investigation by the Telangana government's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the organisation of the Formula E race in Hyderabad has uncovered serious breaches of procedures and laws.
The Formula E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Although the second edition of the race was initially planned for 2024, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had on Thursday given his nod to the state government for the prosecution of BRS Working President KT Ram in the case. The probe against Rao pertains to alleged irregularities in payments amounting to about Rs 55 crore, most of which were in foreign currency, in "violation of laid-down procedures" during the previous BRS regime, for the event planned for 2024. In December 2024, the ACB registered a case against Rao, Kumar, and Reddy.
According to the investigation report by ACB, accessed by Eenadu-ETV Bharat, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, which had no connection with the organisation of the race, paid a whopping Rs. 20,99,78,136 for the same. According to the probe report, the then government, on July 11, 2022, had issued orders to form a managing committee under the leadership of KTR and executive committees under the leadership of the then Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, Arvind Kumar. However, there was no permission from the Finance Department or any other government department for the formation of these committees. Minutes regarding the meetings and performance of duties of the committees were not recorded anywhere.
The probe also found that, apart from the amount paid for the organisation of the event, the HMDA paid Rs. 30 crore for the construction of the track. Arvind Kumar approved all these payments without the permission of the Metropolitan Development Authority (MDA), formed under the HMDA Act. Even after the expenditure, no approval was received from the MDA or its executive committee. The Urban Forestry Department paid another Rs. 4,27,64,878 for other expenses.
A tripartite agreement was signed on October 25, 2022, between Arvind Kumar, Formula-E Operations Representative Alberto Longo, and Chalamalasetty Sunil, one of the race sponsors, for the management of Season 9 and 10. According to the agreement, the report said, the government was only responsible for providing the necessary facilities for the race, while the sponsor, AceNextGen, is responsible for paying the remaining expenses and fees. Arvind Kumar signed this agreement only on the orders of KTR. The ACB cited this as a violation of Articles 166(1), 299 of the Constitution, as well as the Telangana Secretariat Business Rules and Finance Code.
Although the Urban Development Department was a party to the agreement signed for organising the race, there are no records to verify the expenses and conduct an audit in the future. The document, a note file, depicted the expenditures of a single race event, while it was actually the expenses of three seasons. The probe found that this is done to bypass legal procedures, as the document says that cabinet approval is necessary for organising more than one event.
The ACB probe also found that the agreement for the event was signed on October 30th 2023. This violated the Model Code of Conduct, which was in place for the state assembly elections announced on October 9.
Apart from Rao, the prime accused, the ACB had written to the government seeking its permission to prosecute senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer B L N Reddy.
