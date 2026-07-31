ETV Bharat / state

Formula-E Race Case: KTR Appears In Nampally Court, Submits Personal Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday appeared before the Nampally ACB Special Court in the Formula-E race case. It was his first court appearance since the Anti-Corruption Bureau filed its chargesheet in the case.

During the hearing, the court recorded the presence of KTR, who is accused no 1 (A1) along with former IAS officer Arvind Kumar, former HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy and sports consultant Kiran. KTR on the directions of the court, submitted a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with two sureties to the court.

The court has officially taken into consideration the chargesheet filed by the ACB officials who conducted a long investigation in the case. With this, the court will soon begin the main trial. Besides, A thorough investigation will be conducted soon on charges of fraud, misappropriation of funds, abuse of power, etc against the accused. After the conclusion of the first day's trial process and submission of bonds, the court adjourned the next hearing in the case to August 25.

During the upcoming hearing, the arguments of investigating officers and the accused's lawyers will be given priority.