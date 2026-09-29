Formula-E Case: ACB Seeks To Impound KTR, Three Others’ Passports
The move comes as proceedings continue in the case over alleged irregularities in the transfer of around Rs 55 crore for the Formula-E event.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has approached the court seeking to impound the passports of four accused, including former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, in the Formula-E race case.
Acting on the ACB’s plea, the ACB court has written to the Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (RPO), directing it to take steps to impound the passports of KTR and the three other accused. The move comes as proceedings continue in the case concerning alleged irregularities in the transfer of around Rs 55 crore in government funds for the Formula-E event.
The ACB had registered the case in December 2024 following allegations of irregularities during the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad under the previous BRS government. The allegations relate to the transfer of about Rs 55 crore by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to Formula-E Operations without following the required procedures.
KTR, who was the then Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, was named as the first accused. Former Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, former HMDA Chief Engineer B LN Reddy, and former sports consultant Goveda Kiran Malleswara Rao were also named as accused. Formula-E Operations, represented by Alberto Longo, is the fifth accused.
The ACB questioned the accused during the investigation and subsequently filed its chargesheet before the court. The ACB has now sought to impound the passports of four of the five accused. Since the fifth accused is a foreign national, the local authorities cannot impound his passport, according to the details of the agency’s request.
Passport impounding in a criminal case is intended to restrict an accused from travelling abroad while proceedings are pending. The Regional Passport Officer is the authority that takes action on a passport. The investigating agency can approach the RPO directly with details of the case and reasons for the request, or seek an order from the court directing the RPO to act.
In this case, the ACB approached the court, following which the court sent its communication to the Hyderabad RPO. The RPO will take further action on the passports of the four accused.
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