ETV Bharat / state

Formula-E Case: ACB Seeks To Impound KTR, Three Others’ Passports

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has approached the court seeking to impound the passports of four accused, including former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, in the Formula-E race case.

Acting on the ACB’s plea, the ACB court has written to the Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (RPO), directing it to take steps to impound the passports of KTR and the three other accused. The move comes as proceedings continue in the case concerning alleged irregularities in the transfer of around Rs 55 crore in government funds for the Formula-E event.

The ACB had registered the case in December 2024 following allegations of irregularities during the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad under the previous BRS government. The allegations relate to the transfer of about Rs 55 crore by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to Formula-E Operations without following the required procedures.

KTR, who was the then Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, was named as the first accused. Former Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, former HMDA Chief Engineer B LN Reddy, and former sports consultant Goveda Kiran Malleswara Rao were also named as accused. Formula-E Operations, represented by Alberto Longo, is the fifth accused.