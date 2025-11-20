Formula-E Case: Telangana Guv Gives Nod To ACB To Prosecute KTR In Rs 54 Crore 'Fund Irregularities'
The Telangana Governor has permitted ACB to prosecute former minister KTR in the Formula E-car racing funds misuse case involving Rs 54.88 crore.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major development, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E-car racing case.
The Governor issued the orders after the ACB wrote to him stating that they had evidence indicating KTR's role in the alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 54.88 crore which, officials said, was misused during preparations for the Formula E event in Hyderabad.
KTR has already appeared before ACB officials twice in connection with the case.
As per sources, an agreement for hosting Formula E races was signed on October 25, 2022, between Formula-E Operations, Ace Next Gen and the Municipal Administration Department, allowing Hyderabad to host the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th seasons of the race.
While the ninth season was successfully conducted on February 10 and 11, 2023, at Necklace Road, Ace Next Gen later withdrew from the 10th season. Following this, the then Municipal Administration Minister KTR directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to act as the promoter.
In October 2023, HMDA transferred Rs 54.88 crore directly to Formula-E Operations. These payments, which included Rs 46 crore paid in dollars, were allegedly made without approval from the HMDA Board, the Finance Department or the RBI, triggering a controversy and prompting authorities to launch an investigation.
Last year in December, the ACB initiated a prbe following government orders. Subsequently, a case was registered against irregularities in the racing event, with then Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, IAS officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy as the key accused.
The ACB has issued notices to KTR twice and questioned him in connection with the payments.
The agency is now preparing to file a chargesheet after receiving the Governor's sanction for prosecution.
Reacting sharply after the prosecution orders, BRS leader Harish Rao termed it a case of "political vendetta" against KTR. He alleged, "The government is trying to silence opposition voices and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is harassing opposition leaders for political benefit ahead of the panchayat elections."
Harish Rao further accused the government of "playing petty dramas for political gain".
Also Read:
1. Formula-E Case: ACB Issues Fresh Notice To KTR, Summons Him On June 16
2. KTR Calls Formula E Case 'Political Harassment', Vows To Cooperate With ACB