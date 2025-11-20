ETV Bharat / state

Formula-E Case: Telangana Guv Gives Nod To ACB To Prosecute KTR In Rs 54 Crore 'Fund Irregularities'

Hyderabad: In a major development, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E-car racing case.

The Governor issued the orders after the ACB wrote to him stating that they had evidence indicating KTR's role in the alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 54.88 crore which, officials said, was misused during preparations for the Formula E event in Hyderabad.

KTR has already appeared before ACB officials twice in connection with the case.

As per sources, an agreement for hosting Formula E races was signed on October 25, 2022, between Formula-E Operations, Ace Next Gen and the Municipal Administration Department, allowing Hyderabad to host the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th seasons of the race.

While the ninth season was successfully conducted on February 10 and 11, 2023, at Necklace Road, Ace Next Gen later withdrew from the 10th season. Following this, the then Municipal Administration Minister KTR directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to act as the promoter.

In October 2023, HMDA transferred Rs 54.88 crore directly to Formula-E Operations. These payments, which included Rs 46 crore paid in dollars, were allegedly made without approval from the HMDA Board, the Finance Department or the RBI, triggering a controversy and prompting authorities to launch an investigation.