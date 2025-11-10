Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Finally Set To Be Released From Jail
Partha Chatterjee, who has been behind bars for over three years, is currently admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee is finally set to walk out of jail as a CBI special court in Kolkata granted him bail in the school recruitment scam case this evening.
All procedures for recording his testimony in the recruitment corruption case have been completed as per the Supreme Court's orders.
The CBI special court has already released its bail order, which has reached the Alipore Police court. If accepted, the order will reach the private hospital, where Chatterjee is undergoing treatment.
After which, the once Trinamool Congress second-in-command will be released from the jail after spending almost 3.5 years behind the bars.
According to sources, the testimony of each of the eight witnesses that the CBI had submitted as per the Supreme Court's orders has been completed. An official of the School Service Commission (SSC) was present as the eighth witness today. The court's prescribed process was completed with his testimony and then, the special CBI court judge issued the release order.
As ordered by the court, a security deposit of Rs 90,000 has already been deposited as a condition of bail in the Presidency Correctional Home. If everything goes as per plan, Chatterjee will be released from jail soon.
Chatterjee is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata for around 202 days. It is learnt that former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya, who was arrested in the same case, may also be released with him.
On July 22, 2022, a day after Trinamool Congress's 21 July Martyr's Day rally, Chatterjee was arrested in the teacher recruitment scam case and has been lodged in jail since then. In these three years, investigators have filed a total of nine cases against him, including three by the ED and six by the CBI.
Chatterjee has already been granted bail in most of the cases with the Group-C recruitment corruption case pending due to non-completion of the eighth testimony. With this process finally over, there is no more obstacle to Chatterjee's release. His legal team said all testimony has been completed in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders.
No new objection has been raised by the investigating agency.
