Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Finally Set To Be Released From Jail

Kolkata: Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee is finally set to walk out of jail as a CBI special court in Kolkata granted him bail in the school recruitment scam case this evening.

All procedures for recording his testimony in the recruitment corruption case have been completed as per the Supreme Court's orders.

The CBI special court has already released its bail order, which has reached the Alipore Police court. If accepted, the order will reach the private hospital, where Chatterjee is undergoing treatment.

After which, the once Trinamool Congress second-in-command will be released from the jail after spending almost 3.5 years behind the bars.

According to sources, the testimony of each of the eight witnesses that the CBI had submitted as per the Supreme Court's orders has been completed. An official of the School Service Commission (SSC) was present as the eighth witness today. The court's prescribed process was completed with his testimony and then, the special CBI court judge issued the release order.