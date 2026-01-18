Car In Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Motorcade Collides With Truck In Haryana's Nuh
Police said nobody was injured in the mishap which occurred near Rithth village on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
Nuh: A vehicle in the carcade of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar collided with a truck near Rithth village in Pingawan area on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh, Haryana.
However, no one was critically injured in the mishap. Police said, a truck enroute to Jaipur from Delhi suffered a tire burst and had stopped at the expressway. A WagonR car rammed the truck from the rear. Meanwhile, cars in Dhankhar's motorcade also traveling towards Jaipur, suddenly applied the brakes upon reaching the accident site, causing an Ertiga escort vehicle to collide with the truck.
No one was seriously injured in the accident. Police rushed to the spot, removed all vehicles involved in the mishap from the road, following which traffic was restored. Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are investigating the cause of the truck's tyre burst. To avoid such accidents, regular vehicle checks and cautious driving have been urged on the expressway. Nikhil Kumar, SHO, Pingawa, said the matter is under investigation. The accident occurred due to fog, he added.
On January 10, Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he fell unconscious twice. Dhankhar had two bouts of unconsciousness in the washroom late night on January 10. Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past. In March 2025, he experienced chest pain, leading to admission in AIIM's critical care unit.
