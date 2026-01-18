ETV Bharat / state

Car In Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Motorcade Collides With Truck In Haryana's Nuh

The vehicles involved in the mishap ( ETV Bharat )

Nuh: A vehicle in the carcade of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar collided with a truck near Rithth village in Pingawan area on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh, Haryana. However, no one was critically injured in the mishap. Police said, a truck enroute to Jaipur from Delhi suffered a tire burst and had stopped at the expressway. A WagonR car rammed the truck from the rear. Meanwhile, cars in Dhankhar's motorcade also traveling towards Jaipur, suddenly applied the brakes upon reaching the accident site, causing an Ertiga escort vehicle to collide with the truck.