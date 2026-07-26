ETV Bharat / state

Former Uttarakhand Minister Hira Singh Bisht Passes Away

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Hira Singh Bisht passed away due to cardiac arrest, Congress sources said. He was 85. Sources said that after his health deteriorated around 1.30 am on Saturday, Bisht was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal, along with various political parties, social organisations, and labour unions, expressed condolences on Bisht's passing. The chief minister met the bereaved family at Bisht's residence on DL Road here and expressed his condolences. AICC chairman Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief.

In a post on X, he said, "Bisht dedicated his entire life to struggling for the rights of the poor, labourers, employees, and the deprived sections of society. This is an irreparable loss for the Congress family." State Congress President Godiyal, along with other Congress leaders, visited his residence and bid him farewell by offering a wreath and presenting the Congress flag.

Godiyal said Bisht was a popular leader who raised the voice of the poor, labourers, employees, and the deprived. His death is an irreparable loss to Uttarakhand politics and the Congress. Born on November 4, 1940, Bisht began his political career in undivided Uttar Pradesh. He was among the Congress leaders who played an active role both before and after the formation of Uttarakhand.