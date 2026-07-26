Former Uttarakhand Minister Hira Singh Bisht Passes Away
The senior Congress leader's health deteriorated around 1.30 am on Saturday. Bisht was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Hira Singh Bisht passed away due to cardiac arrest, Congress sources said. He was 85. Sources said that after his health deteriorated around 1.30 am on Saturday, Bisht was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal, along with various political parties, social organisations, and labour unions, expressed condolences on Bisht's passing. The chief minister met the bereaved family at Bisht's residence on DL Road here and expressed his condolences. AICC chairman Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief.
उत्तराखण्ड से वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता व पूर्व मंत्री रहे, हीरा सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 26, 2026
गरीबों, मजदूरों, कर्मचारियों एवं समाज के वंचित वर्गों के अधिकारों के लिए उन्होंने जीवनभर संघर्ष किया। ये कांग्रेस परिवार के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।
शोकाकुल… pic.twitter.com/BAXhy3RuPD
In a post on X, he said, "Bisht dedicated his entire life to struggling for the rights of the poor, labourers, employees, and the deprived sections of society. This is an irreparable loss for the Congress family." State Congress President Godiyal, along with other Congress leaders, visited his residence and bid him farewell by offering a wreath and presenting the Congress flag.
Godiyal said Bisht was a popular leader who raised the voice of the poor, labourers, employees, and the deprived. His death is an irreparable loss to Uttarakhand politics and the Congress. Born on November 4, 1940, Bisht began his political career in undivided Uttar Pradesh. He was among the Congress leaders who played an active role both before and after the formation of Uttarakhand.
Bisht was a three-time MLA. In 1985, he was elected for the first time from the Dehradun Assembly constituency. After the formation of Uttarakhand state, he won the Rajpur assembly seat in 2002 and reached the assembly once again by winning the Doiwala by-election in 2014.
In the government led by the then chief minister Narayan Datt Tiwari in Uttarakhand, Bisht held the portfolio of cabinet minister, overseeing crucial departments such as Transport and Labour. He possessed a deep understanding of issues concerning workers and employees and remained a vocal advocate for the interests of the workforce.
He also maintained a strong association with the labour movement. He served as the state president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) in Uttarakhand and consistently fought for workers' rights. He also made significant contributions to the development of sports. He was among the founding members of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.
He is credited with playing a pivotal role in securing the land for the Raipur Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, which is now one of the state's premier sports complexes. Known for his simplicity, approachable nature, and organisational acumen, Bisht earned respect that transcended party lines.
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