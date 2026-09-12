ETV Bharat / state

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Resigns From Congress Posts After ED Raids Ex-Aide's Premises In UKSSSC Exam Case

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has resigned from his posts in the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee and the Congress Working Committee. The resignation came after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the premises of his former OSD and PA, Chandan Singh Jeena.

The ED raid was carried out in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the 2016 recruitment examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

Authorities reportedly recovered a large amount of cash, gold coins, jewellery and expensive watches during the searches.

Jeena had served as Rawat's OSD and PA and held important responsibilities during his tenure in government and the Congress organisation. Announcing his decision late Friday night, Rawat said he did not want any action involving him to weaken the Congress' fight ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

"I am not holding any government post, so there is no question of resigning from there. However, I am an executive member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee and a permanent invitee member of the Congress Working Committee at the national level. With utmost humility, I wish to step down from both these positions because I do not want the party's struggle to be weakened in any way because of me," Rawat said.

Rawat described Jeena as a humble and hardworking person and denied having faith in allegations that his former aide tampered with recruitment examination records.

He said that if there were evidence that Jeena had tampered with OMR sheets in the recruitment of gram sevaks, he would be ashamed. However, he said he had "absolutely no faith" in the allegation and added that the facts surrounding the seizure of cash and jewellery would emerge in due course.

Recruitment Irregularities 'Tampering With Future Of Youth'

Rawat said the UKSSSC was established keeping the future of Uttarakhand's youth in mind. He said his government had pushed the Public Service Commission to conduct examinations on time and claimed that more than 42,000 government recruitments were made during the Congress government's three-year tenure.

He also said the government created recruitment boards for medical and education appointments.

Rawat said irregularities in appointments and examinations amounted to tampering with the future of coming generations.

"If, knowingly or unknowingly, any such act has happened on my part that has adversely affected the future of our state's youth, then I consider myself deserving of punishment for it. I seek forgiveness from the people of the state for this lapse," he said.