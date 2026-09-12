Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Resigns From Congress Posts After ED Raids Ex-Aide's Premises In UKSSSC Exam Case
The former CM defended his record on government recruitment, citing more than 42,000 appointments during the Congress government's three-year tenure.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has resigned from his posts in the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee and the Congress Working Committee. The resignation came after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the premises of his former OSD and PA, Chandan Singh Jeena.
The ED raid was carried out in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the 2016 recruitment examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC).
Authorities reportedly recovered a large amount of cash, gold coins, jewellery and expensive watches during the searches.
Jeena had served as Rawat's OSD and PA and held important responsibilities during his tenure in government and the Congress organisation. Announcing his decision late Friday night, Rawat said he did not want any action involving him to weaken the Congress' fight ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.
"I am not holding any government post, so there is no question of resigning from there. However, I am an executive member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee and a permanent invitee member of the Congress Working Committee at the national level. With utmost humility, I wish to step down from both these positions because I do not want the party's struggle to be weakened in any way because of me," Rawat said.
Rawat described Jeena as a humble and hardworking person and denied having faith in allegations that his former aide tampered with recruitment examination records.
He said that if there were evidence that Jeena had tampered with OMR sheets in the recruitment of gram sevaks, he would be ashamed. However, he said he had "absolutely no faith" in the allegation and added that the facts surrounding the seizure of cash and jewellery would emerge in due course.
Recruitment Irregularities 'Tampering With Future Of Youth'
Rawat said the UKSSSC was established keeping the future of Uttarakhand's youth in mind. He said his government had pushed the Public Service Commission to conduct examinations on time and claimed that more than 42,000 government recruitments were made during the Congress government's three-year tenure.
He also said the government created recruitment boards for medical and education appointments.
Rawat said irregularities in appointments and examinations amounted to tampering with the future of coming generations.
"If, knowingly or unknowingly, any such act has happened on my part that has adversely affected the future of our state's youth, then I consider myself deserving of punishment for it. I seek forgiveness from the people of the state for this lapse," he said.
Rawat also appealed to anyone having evidence of his involvement in interfering in appointments to submit it to the CBI, ED or state police.
Defends Appointment Of UKSSSC Chairman
Rawat defended the appointment of the UKSSSC chairman during his tenure, saying it was based on the individual's previous service record.
He said action was taken against the chairman after receiving complaints. Rawat also said former Chief Minister Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri had advised him on the appointment and approached him twice about it.
Rawat said he still believed Khanduri had always worked against corruption.
He argued that it was impossible to know whether every person appointed to a position would later engage in wrongdoing. He questioned whether the RSS could have known that a person appointed to head its environmental forum in Uttarakhand would later face corruption allegations and end up disgraced as chairman of the Subordinate Services Selection Commission.
Rawat Links ED Action To 2027 Elections
Rawat also linked the ED action to the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, saying the Congress and its workers were united in fighting corruption. He referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme and said it was raising its voice against corruption in the education system.
Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Centre, Rawat recalled his earlier quip that elections had arrived whenever the CBI came knocking at his door.
"Whenever anyone asked me when the elections would be held, I would jokingly tell them that it would happen when the CBI came knocking at my door. If they haven't come yet, it means the elections will only be held next year in March-April," he said.
Rawat said that this time, instead of coming to his house, they tried to target the premises of one of his associates and create a particular narrative. Rawat said the Congress was fighting the upcoming political battle as a united party and he did not want anything connected to him to weaken that effort.
He therefore decided to step down from his organisational positions, saying he wanted to ensure that the party's struggle was not weakened because of him.
Also Read:
ED Raids Harish Rawat's PA In 2016 Development Officer Exam Irregularities Case