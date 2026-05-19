ETV Bharat / state

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister B C Khanduri Passes Away At 91

B C Khanduri passed away in Dehradun at the age of 91. ( File/IANS )

A retired Major General in the Indian Army, Khanduri, later entered politics and became the fourth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He served two terms as the Chief Minister, first from 2007 to 2009 and again from 2011 to 2012.

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dehradun for the past several days. His daughter and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan confirmed his demise.

His tenure was marked by strict measures against corruption and by efforts towards transparent, disciplined governance in the hill state. Following his demise, a wave of grief swept across Uttarakhand and political circles. His son, BJP leader Manish Khanduri, also shared the news on social media. Preparations are underway to bring his mortal remains to his residence in Basant Vihar, Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over Khanduri’s death, calling it an irreparable loss to both Uttarakhand and national politics.

In his condolence message, Dhami said, "I have received the tragic news of the passing of former Chief Minister Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.). During his tenure in the Indian Army, he set an unparalleled example of national service, discipline and dedication. From military service to public life, he remained committed to national interest and public welfare."

The CM added that Khanduri established a strong legacy of development, good governance, transparency and honesty in public life. "As a public leader, he took several important decisions for the progress of Uttarakhand and earned a special place in the hearts of the people through his simplicity, clarity and efficiency," Dhami said.

He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.