Ex-UP Minister Nanak Ram Bhurji Dies After Fall From Seventh Floor Of MLA Residence In Lucknow
According to sources, it is too early to determine whether the incident was an accident or a case of suicide
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Nanak Ram Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA residential complex in Lalbagh, Lucknow. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to his death.
Bhurji, 68, was a former minister of state and currently a BJP member.
According to officials, Bhurji sustained critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors tried to save him. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The police reached the MLA residence soon after receiving information about the incident, secured the premises, and began an investigation. Officers are trying to find out how the former minister fell from the seventh floor.
Authorities said it is too early to determine whether the incident was an accident or a case of suicide. Investigators are collecting evidence from the scene, questioning people present at the residential complex, and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
The news of Bhurji's death drew a large number of his supporters and acquaintances to the Civil Hospital, where crowds gathered outside. Police personnel are deployed at the MLA residence.
Prakash Pal, the Uttar Pradesh president of the OBC Morcha, said Bhurji was brought to the Civil Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. "It is not yet known whether this was an accident or a suicide," Pal said.
Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.
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