ETV Bharat / state

Ex-UP Minister Nanak Ram Bhurji Dies After Fall From Seventh Floor Of MLA Residence In Lucknow

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Nanak Ram Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA residential complex in Lalbagh, Lucknow. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to his death.

Bhurji, 68, was a former minister of state and currently a BJP member.

According to officials, Bhurji sustained critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors tried to save him. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police reached the MLA residence soon after receiving information about the incident, secured the premises, and began an investigation. Officers are trying to find out how the former minister fell from the seventh floor.