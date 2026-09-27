ETV Bharat / state

​ ​Former Union Minister Ravneet Bittu Receives Death Threats

The accused has asked Bittu to refrain from making any frivolous statements, and has warned that others who are associated with him will also face consequences.

In the audio clip that has circulated on social media, Bittu has been warned of dire consequences and of a targeted attack.

Bittu, in a strongly worded statement, said that those who have issued him threats will receive a befitting reply.

Bittu, however, blamed Pakistan for the threats. In a statement, he said that he has never backed down “for the sake of Punjab.”

“As long as I am alive, they can never silence my voice, no matter how hard Pakistan and its ISI try. They only know how to take lives. They have never done a single good deed. They are bloodthirsty people who desire bloodshed. India strikes wherever their terror modules operate," said Bittu.

The former minister also said that he has received threats on the phone. "Pakistan's premier terror agency decided to target a family that stands for the nation's interests. I received repeated threats directly on my phone. The caller kept a handkerchief over his mouth to mask his voice. I have the number, and I also have a record," he said.

Following the threat received from an international number, the state's security agencies and police department have been placed on high alert. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the threat and to identify the persons who issued it.