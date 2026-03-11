ETV Bharat / state

Former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao Dies At 82, Andhra Pradesh CM Expresses Condolences

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Kavuri Sambasiva Rao passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 82.

Family sources said he had been suffering from illness for the past few days and breathed his last at Star Hospital. His demise has evoked condolences from leaders across party lines in India.

Rao was born in 1943 in Dosapadu village of Pedaparupudi mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. After completing engineering from the Regional Engineering College (REC) in Warangal, now known as the National Institute of Technology Warangal, he entered the business sector and built a successful career, particularly in construction and healthcare industries. Later, he entered politics.

Kavuri had a long association with the Congress and played an active role in the party for several decades. He was elected as a Member of Parliament five times, winning three terms from Machilipatnam and two terms from Eluru. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he served as the Union Minister for Textiles and contributed to several initiatives in the sector.