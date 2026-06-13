'Former TVK Functionary' Arrested For Allegedly Recording Obscene Videos Of Women In Tamil Nadu
The accused Manikandan was arrested after one of the women lodged a complaint with the Kondalampatti police over the matter.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Salem: Police in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Saturday arrested a man, said to be a former TVK functionary who allegedly recorded obscene videos of women after pretending to help them during financial crises.
The arrest of the accused Manikandan hailing from the Neikkarapatti area of Salem district and who runs a grocery store, came after a woman released an audio clip alleging sexual misconduct against him.
Following a formal complaint lodged by one of the victims with the Kondalampatti police, police arrested accused Manikandan and are interrogating him. Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri has assured strict action in the case under law.
The woman, whose audio clip against the accused went viral said that she had separated from her husband and had borrowed money from others for family expenses.
“While struggling to repay the debt, I was introduced to a man from Neikkarapatti (Manikandan). He helped me secure loans from financial institutions. Through this, we became acquainted and grew close. However, I was shocked to discover obscene videos of several women on his mobile phone when I happened to see it. I immediately deleted my own videos and ended my association with him,” the woman said.
She further alleged that suspicious of this, Manikandan began calling and threatening her, claiming he possessed an obscene video of her.
“Since many women like me have been victimized, action must be taken against him,” she added.
The accused was a reportedly a functionary of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Following his arrest, the South District Secretary of TVK, has issued a statement distancing the party from him.
"News is circulating on social media alleging that an individual named Manikandan, from Puthur Panchayat in the Veerapandi constituency of the Salem South district, has been involved in sexual offenses. There is absolutely no connection between him and TVK. Legal action will be taken against those who disseminate false information that brings disrepute to the party," a TVK spokesperson said.
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