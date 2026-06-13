ETV Bharat / state

'Former TVK Functionary' Arrested For Allegedly Recording Obscene Videos Of Women In Tamil Nadu

Former TVK member Manikandan arrested for allegedly shooting obscene videos of women on pretext of help, in Salem ( ETV Bharat )

Salem: Police in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Saturday arrested a man, said to be a former TVK functionary who allegedly recorded obscene videos of women after pretending to help them during financial crises.

The arrest of the accused Manikandan hailing from the Neikkarapatti area of Salem district and who runs a grocery store, came after a woman released an audio clip alleging sexual misconduct against him.

Following a formal complaint lodged by one of the victims with the Kondalampatti police, police arrested accused Manikandan and are interrogating him. Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri has assured strict action in the case under law.

The woman, whose audio clip against the accused went viral said that she had separated from her husband and had borrowed money from others for family expenses.

“While struggling to repay the debt, I was introduced to a man from Neikkarapatti (Manikandan). He helped me secure loans from financial institutions. Through this, we became acquainted and grew close. However, I was shocked to discover obscene videos of several women on his mobile phone when I happened to see it. I immediately deleted my own videos and ended my association with him,” the woman said.