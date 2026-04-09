ETV Bharat / state

Former Top Maoist Leader Devji Returns Home After Four Decades, Embraces New Life

Korutla: Thippiri Tirupati, widely known as Devji, a former top-ranking Maoist leader who recently surrendered, said he never imagined he would one day return to his native place. After spending nearly four decades underground, Devji visited his hometown for the first time since laying down arms.

On Wednesday night, he arrived at his residence in Ambedkar of Korutla town in Jagtial district. Before stepping into his own home, he made a visit to the residence of fellow Maoist leader Bejjarapu Kishan, who is still underground. There, he met Kishan’s wife, Pushpa and enquired about her well-being. He spent time interacting with the family.