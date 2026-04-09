Former Top Maoist Leader Devji Returns Home After Four Decades, Embraces New Life
After spending nearly four decades underground, Devji visited his hometown for the first time since laying down arms.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Korutla: Thippiri Tirupati, widely known as Devji, a former top-ranking Maoist leader who recently surrendered, said he never imagined he would one day return to his native place. After spending nearly four decades underground, Devji visited his hometown for the first time since laying down arms.
On Wednesday night, he arrived at his residence in Ambedkar of Korutla town in Jagtial district. Before stepping into his own home, he made a visit to the residence of fellow Maoist leader Bejjarapu Kishan, who is still underground. There, he met Kishan’s wife, Pushpa and enquired about her well-being. He spent time interacting with the family.
"If people call me to resolve their issues, I will dedicate myself to that," said the former Maoist. He also spoke about a social media letter written by his niece Suma, the daughter of his younger brother Gangadhar, who urged him to surrender. He said that her message had an impact on him, and he realised how families connected to insurgents go through emotional struggles.
At least four surrendered Maoists have been employed by a private firm with a monthly remuneration of Rs 15,000, along with additional financial benefits in Kanker. The move of surrendering and re-instating the insurgents into the mainstream has been impactful with many Maoists moving back to society and finding their respect again.
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