ETV Bharat / state

Fresh Blow To Mamata: Three Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, Including Sushmita Dev, Join BJP

Sushmita Dev, who was the next to quit had attributed her decision to political and personal reasons. Her tenure was due till April 2030. She had said that her roots and area of work are in Assam and that she wanted to work in her homestate, Assam. Prakash Chik Baraik had resigned after Dev and Ray.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray was the first to resign. His Rajya Sabha tenure was to end in September 2028. After resigning Ray had blamed TMC's electoral defeat on poor governance, corruption and massive disconnect between the ground realities and party leadership.

The three leaders were inducted into the saffron party in the presence of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya at the party's Salt Lake office.

Welcoming the three leaders with BJP flags, Samik Bhattacharya said their experience will strengthen BJP in Bengal. He said the party's goal is overall development of Bengal through coordination between the Central and state governments.

"The governments that the people of this state have witnessed over the last 50 years have all been party-centric, be it the Left Front or the TMC. We hope to form the government in West Bengal. We seek the state's holistic development. Despite Bengal possessing everything, we have often found ourselves standing before other states with a begging bowl. We aim to build a new state through the coordination of both the central and state governments," Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya further said that their performance and tenure in the Rajya Sabha are well known to all. "They had already resigned from their Rajya Sabha seats and from the Trinamool Congress. Today, they are formally joining our party. They have joined because they have placed their trust in our party regarding the new wave of development that is set to begin, ending a 50-year drought of progress," he added.

Shamik also referred to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's father during the event. "It is because of Shibendu Sekhar Ray that we have the Farakka Bridge and that Malda remains part of our state. Our history has been distorted and erased from memory; even the history of Rani Rashmoni's family has been forgotten. This government is now undertaking the task of rewriting that history," he added

When asked whether the BJP is opening its doors to the Trinamool Congress, Shamik replied, "The door is closed to those who have looted public assets. The door is closed to those who have sold jobs and trampled upon people's democratic rights. However, there are always exceptions."

The three veteran leaders pledged to discharge the responsibilities assigned to them with dedication.

Responding to the development, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that these leaders had not left the party when Mamata Banerjee was the Chief Minister and that public is seeing everything. "Everyone knows Sukhendu Sekhar, who is a senior leader, never became MP or MLA earlier. Respecting him, Mamata Banerjee sent him to Rajya Sabha. Today he joined BJP. Public is seeing everything," Ghosh said.

Their induction into the BJP is yet another setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC that is already facing acute internal conflict with over 60 out of 80 of its MLAs joining Ritabrata Banerjee camp.