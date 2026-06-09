Former Trinamool Congress MLA Sabyasachi Dutta Arrested In Extortion Case
Beyond holding key responsibilities in the municipal administration at various times, Dutt also played a significant role within the party organisation.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
Newtown: Sabyasachi Dutta, the former MLA of Rajarhat-Newtown and an influential Trinamool Congress leader from Bidhannagar in West Bengal, has been arrested following allegations of large-scale extortion, death threats, and mental harassment, sources said.
The police detained the former MLA at his apartment in Newtown and interrogated him at the Bidhannagar North Police Station on Monday night. The former MLA was arrested late at night. The police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the arrest.
Police sources revealed that on Monday afternoon, Madhusudan Chakraborty, a Salt Lake resident and businessman, filed a written complaint against Sabyasachi Dutta at the Bidhannagar North Police Station. In the complaint, he levelled several serious allegations against Sabyasachi Dutta, including extortion, threats to his life, and severe mental harassment.
Upon receiving the complaint, police raided Sabyasachi Dutta's Newtown apartment around midnight on Monday. The former MLA, who was present at the time, was detained and brought to the station. A closed-door interrogation followed. He was arrested late at night due to inconsistencies in his statements and allegations of non-cooperation with the investigation.
Serious Allegations Against Sabyasachi Dutta
According to the complaint by Chakraborty, the incident dates back to 2018. Dutta allegedly called him, issued harsh threats, and demanded ₹2.30 lakh within an hour. He told him over the phone that the consequences would be dire if the money was not sent, leaving the businessman feeling helpless.
At that time, the complaint says, Dutta sent an individual named Bidyut Gangopadhyay, alias 'Guji', to Chakraborty’s office as his representative. It is alleged that this individual collected the cash from him.
The businessman also mentioned in his complaint that his wife was battling cancer at the time, which required him to keep cash at home for urgent medical needs. Due to his difficult situation, he was forced to hand over the money set aside for his wife's treatment, along with additional funds borrowed from others, to Bidyut Gangopadhyay, who was acting on behalf of the former MLA.
Meanwhile, neither Sabyasachi Dutta nor his lawyers has offered any immediate response concerning the allegations or potential legal steps. Dutta has long been a well-known and formidable figure in the Bidhannagar and Rajarhat areas.
Beyond holding key responsibilities in the municipal administration at various times, he also played a significant role within the party organisation. Additionally, he was the Trinamool candidate for the Barasat constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections. Since the political shift in the state, numerous Trinamool leaders and ministers are facing imprisonment over allegations of corruption, recruitment scams, and extortion.
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