ETV Bharat / state

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Sabyasachi Dutta Arrested In Extortion Case

Newtown: Sabyasachi Dutta, the former MLA of Rajarhat-Newtown and an influential Trinamool Congress leader from Bidhannagar in West Bengal, has been arrested following allegations of large-scale extortion, death threats, and mental harassment, sources said.

The police detained the former MLA at his apartment in Newtown and interrogated him at the Bidhannagar North Police Station on Monday night. The former MLA was arrested late at night. The police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the arrest.

Police sources revealed that on Monday afternoon, Madhusudan Chakraborty, a Salt Lake resident and businessman, filed a written complaint against Sabyasachi Dutta at the Bidhannagar North Police Station. In the complaint, he levelled several serious allegations against Sabyasachi Dutta, including extortion, threats to his life, and severe mental harassment.

Upon receiving the complaint, police raided Sabyasachi Dutta's Newtown apartment around midnight on Monday. The former MLA, who was present at the time, was detained and brought to the station. A closed-door interrogation followed. He was arrested late at night due to inconsistencies in his statements and allegations of non-cooperation with the investigation.

Serious Allegations Against Sabyasachi Dutta