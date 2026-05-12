Former TMC Minister Sujit Bose Arrested In Municipal Recruitment Scam Case
His arrest coincided with first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government in Bengal, intensifying the political significance of ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 1:40 AM IST
Kolkata: Former fire services minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the South Dum Dum municipality recruitment scam on Monday evening. Bose and his son Samudra were summoned for interrogation by the central agency.
This was not the first time the central agency had summoned Bose in connection with the probe into alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum municipality.
Sujit Bose, who recently lost the Bidhannagar Assembly seat, had appeared before the agency earlier this month as well. His arrest coincided with the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal, intensifying the political significance of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.
According to sources, Bose received multiple ED notices during the West Bengal Assembly election period, including one on April 6, the day nomination papers were filed. He had then moved the Calcutta High Court seeking exemption from appearance, citing election campaign commitments. The agency twice searched establishments owned by Sujit Bose and his son in connection with the alleged scam. Investigators had claimed that they recovered incriminating documents during the search operations. After the polls, Bose appeared before ED investigators at the CGO Complex on May 1.
According to officials, Bose reached the ED office in the morning along with his son Samudra Bose and legal representatives. He was questioned extensively regarding alleged irregularities linked to municipal appointments across the state.
This was Sujit Bose’s second appearance before the agency in the case. He had first appeared before ED officials on May 1 after receiving summons. Investigators reportedly sought clarification on financial transactions and alleged recruitment-related decisions taken during the previous Trinamool Congress administration. Following hours of interrogation, ED officials formally placed him under arrest late on Monday evening.
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