ETV Bharat / state

Former TMC Minister Sujit Bose Arrested In Municipal Recruitment Scam Case

Kolkata: Former fire services minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the South Dum Dum municipality recruitment scam on Monday evening. Bose and his son Samudra were summoned for interrogation by the central agency.

This was not the first time the central agency had summoned Bose in connection with the probe into alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum municipality.

Sujit Bose, who recently lost the Bidhannagar Assembly seat, had appeared before the agency earlier this month as well. His arrest coincided with the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal, intensifying the political significance of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.