Former TMC Minister Arrested From Kolkata In Post-Poll Violence Case
Police sources said after completion of necessary legal formalities at the Phoolbagan police station, he will be taken to North Bengal, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha was arrested by Cooch Behar police from his residence in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with a case pertaining to post-poll violence in Cooch Behar following the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Guha, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader and former Minister for North Bengal Development, was picked up from his apartment at Phoolbagan in Kolkata and taken to the local police station. Police sources said after completion of necessary legal formalities at the Phoolbagan police station, he will be taken to North Bengal.
Police claim that investigations are underway regarding multiple allegations of post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district following the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Action was taken against Guha after his name surfaced during the investigations. Investigating agencies are examining whether Guha has any direct or indirect links to specific violent incidents that occurred after the elections.
Guha has long been a well-known figure in politics at Dinhata constituency in Cooch Behar. He had served as the Minister for North Bengal Development.
Police sources further said, in addition to allegations of post-poll violence, investigations into several corruption-related cases against Guha are also proceeding at various levels. However, the police have not yet clarified whether there is a direct link between the current arrest and the corruption cases.
Meanwhile, following his arrest, Guha questioned the legality of the police action. After being taken to the Phoolbagan police station, he claimed that he had already secured anticipatory bail in the case for which he was arrested. He alleged that he was arrested unethically and illegally, despite the existence of a court order. Sources indicate he has told his close associates that he intends to challenge the matter legally.
Cooch Behar district police have refrained from making detailed comments, citing the ongoing investigation. However, investigating officers stated that the action was taken based on case documents and available evidence. Political and administrative circles are keeping a close watch on the direction the investigation takes following the upcoming interrogation and court appearance.
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