ETV Bharat / state

Former TMC Minister Arrested From Kolkata In Post-Poll Violence Case

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha was arrested by Cooch Behar police from his residence in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with a case pertaining to post-poll violence in Cooch Behar following the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Guha, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader and former Minister for North Bengal Development, was picked up from his apartment at Phoolbagan in Kolkata and taken to the local police station. Police sources said after completion of necessary legal formalities at the Phoolbagan police station, he will be taken to North Bengal.

Police claim that investigations are underway regarding multiple allegations of post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district following the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Action was taken against Guha after his name surfaced during the investigations. Investigating agencies are examining whether Guha has any direct or indirect links to specific violent incidents that occurred after the elections.

Guha has long been a well-known figure in politics at Dinhata constituency in Cooch Behar. He had served as the Minister for North Bengal Development.