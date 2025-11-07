ETV Bharat / state

Former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Priests perform the Padipuja under the guidance of Tantri Brahmasree Kantarar Brahmadatta at Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: The SIT probing the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple on Thursday arrested former Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornament) commissioner K S Baiju, officials said.

Baiju, who is currently retired from service, was serving as Thiruvabharanam Commissioner when the gold-plated coverings of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols were removed and taken for electroplating in July 2019.

According to sources, Baiju was on leave on July 19 and 20, when the Dwarapalaka idols were removed from Sabarimala and handed over to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, who had sponsored the electroplating work.

Police said the Special Investigation Team suspects that Baiju’s absence on those crucial days was part of a conspiracy. The SIT maintains that Baiju’s failure to oversee the process allegedly led to procedural lapses, resulting in the subsequent loss of gold.