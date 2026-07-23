ETV Bharat / state

Former TDB President P S Prasanth Taken Into Custody In Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Former TDB president P S Prasanth was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case, officials said. The SIT is also questioning former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member Aji Kumar and R Rejilal, the Thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery) Commissioner, sources said.

The SIT is probing two cases relating to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the Sabarimala temple after they were taken for electroplating in 2019. The SIT recently informed the Kerala High Court that it is also probing a similar electroplating exercise carried out in 2025, when Prasanth was the TDB president.

Prasanth headed the board from 2023 to 2025. He was formerly a Congress leader before associating with CPI(M). According to sources, Prasanth was taken into custody from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a recent report filed before the Kerala High Court, the SIT said the probe into the alleged pilfering of gold during the September 2025 electroplating exercise has also been clubbed with the Dwarapalaka idol case.