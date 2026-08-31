ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Minister Thoppu N D Venkatachalam Quits DMK

Erode: DMK leader Thoppu N D Venkatachalam on Monday announced his decision to quit the party, stating that prevailing circumstances made it impossible for him to continue in it.

Addressing the media here, Venkatachalam said: "Even then, it is under circumstances where I cannot continue to travel within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that I have come to the decision to quit the movement today."

However, he clarified that his exit was not driven by friction with DMK president M K Stalin. "There is no shortcoming in the love and affection between us. Therefore, the respect and honour I have for him will remain forever," he noted.

Venkatachalam also shared a copy of a Government Order (GO) regarding the Kodiveri combined drinking water project.

He pointed out that while the project was implemented for Perundurai and Uthukuli panchayat unions, six village panchayats in the Chennimalai union, severely affected by industrial and dyeing effluents from the SIPCOT area, were excluded from receiving water supply despite clear administrative sanctions.