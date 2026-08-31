Ex-Minister Thoppu N D Venkatachalam Quits DMK
Venkatachalam clarified that his exit was not driven by friction with DMK president M K Stalin
Published : August 31, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Erode: DMK leader Thoppu N D Venkatachalam on Monday announced his decision to quit the party, stating that prevailing circumstances made it impossible for him to continue in it.
Addressing the media here, Venkatachalam said: "Even then, it is under circumstances where I cannot continue to travel within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that I have come to the decision to quit the movement today."
However, he clarified that his exit was not driven by friction with DMK president M K Stalin. "There is no shortcoming in the love and affection between us. Therefore, the respect and honour I have for him will remain forever," he noted.
Venkatachalam also shared a copy of a Government Order (GO) regarding the Kodiveri combined drinking water project.
He pointed out that while the project was implemented for Perundurai and Uthukuli panchayat unions, six village panchayats in the Chennimalai union, severely affected by industrial and dyeing effluents from the SIPCOT area, were excluded from receiving water supply despite clear administrative sanctions.
He requested the District Collector to ensure that water is provided to the omitted panchayats. Venkatachalam held the portfolios of Revenue and Disaster Management and Environment during 2012 and 2013, during the AIADMK government led by J Jayalalithaa.
He explained that after leaving the AIADMK due to earlier differences, he had joined the DMK with the primary objective of ensuring the execution of vital local initiatives, specifically the Kodiveri drinking water scheme and the Athikadavu-Avinashi groundwater recharge project.
Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, the former minister noted that when he requested Stalin during a government function to inspect the remaining work, the then Chief Minister promptly reviewed the pumping station and inaugurated the scheme.
Maintaining that he does not engage in politics merely for political mileage, he stated that he would continue to work dedicatedly for the welfare and development of the Perundurai constituency. "My heart does not allow me to blame anyone at this time," he said, adding, "My future work will be in a way that supports the development of this Perundurai constituency".
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