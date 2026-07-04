ETV Bharat / state

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Summoned In Alleged Cash-For-Vote Case

Chennai/Karur: The Triplicane (Thiruvellikeni) Police have issued a summons to former Tamil Nadu minister and Coimbatore South MLA V. Senthil Balaji, directing him to appear before the police on July 6 in connection with an alleged cash-for-vote case involving a legislator from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

A complaint was filed by TVK's Uthangarai MLA, T. Ilayaraja, with the Chennai Police Commissioner. In his complaint, Ilayaraja alleged that a Chennai-based man, Thirunavukkarasu, contacted him and said that a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly was being planned.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly offered the MLA Rs 35 crore in exchange for voting against the Speaker during the proposed motion. Ilayaraja further alleged that when he refused the offer, he and his family were threatened with serious consequences.

Based on the complaint, the Triplicane Police registered a case and arrested three individuals: Thirunavukkarasu, who allegedly runs the polling company IPDS, Naresh from Tiruchirappalli, and Thiagarajan from Medavakkam in Chennai.

Subsequently, police arrested Karthi, owner of Sakthi Mess and a friend of Senthil Balaji, along with his associate Ramesh in Karur on July 1, taking the number of arrests to five. Later, Selvam, Manapakkam Srinivasan and Rajesh of Kasthinapuram in Chennai's Pallikaranai area were also arrested, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Based on statements recorded from the accused, police have now named Senthil Balaji and his brother, Ashok Kumar, in the case and launched a search operation to trace them.