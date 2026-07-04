Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Summoned In Alleged Cash-For-Vote Case
A complaint was filed by TVK's Uthangarai MLA, T. Ilayaraja, with the Chennai Police Commissioner.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Chennai/Karur: The Triplicane (Thiruvellikeni) Police have issued a summons to former Tamil Nadu minister and Coimbatore South MLA V. Senthil Balaji, directing him to appear before the police on July 6 in connection with an alleged cash-for-vote case involving a legislator from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
A complaint was filed by TVK's Uthangarai MLA, T. Ilayaraja, with the Chennai Police Commissioner. In his complaint, Ilayaraja alleged that a Chennai-based man, Thirunavukkarasu, contacted him and said that a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly was being planned.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly offered the MLA Rs 35 crore in exchange for voting against the Speaker during the proposed motion. Ilayaraja further alleged that when he refused the offer, he and his family were threatened with serious consequences.
Based on the complaint, the Triplicane Police registered a case and arrested three individuals: Thirunavukkarasu, who allegedly runs the polling company IPDS, Naresh from Tiruchirappalli, and Thiagarajan from Medavakkam in Chennai.
Subsequently, police arrested Karthi, owner of Sakthi Mess and a friend of Senthil Balaji, along with his associate Ramesh in Karur on July 1, taking the number of arrests to five. Later, Selvam, Manapakkam Srinivasan and Rajesh of Kasthinapuram in Chennai's Pallikaranai area were also arrested, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to eight.
Based on statements recorded from the accused, police have now named Senthil Balaji and his brother, Ashok Kumar, in the case and launched a search operation to trace them.
With the brothers reportedly absconding, the police have formed special teams and expanded their search beyond Tamil Nadu to neighbouring states, including Kerala and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In his petition, he alleged that police were targeting him in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of his brother, Senthil Balaji.
On Saturday, Triplicane Police Sub-Inspector Srinivasan visited Senthil Balaji's residence in Rameswarapatti, Karur, to serve the summons and directed him to appear before the Triplicane Police Station at noon on July 6.
As neither Senthil Balaji nor Ashok Kumar was present at the residence, the police officer reportedly handed over the summons and explained its contents to their parents.
The developments come ahead of the scheduled visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and TVK founder Vijay to Karur on July 10.
Read More: