ETV Bharat / state

N J Vasudevan, Brother of Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, Passes Away

Mysuru: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's elder brother N J Vasudevan passed away in Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday. He was 92.

Vasudevan, who was suffering from age-related ailments, died at his foster daughter's house in Chamanahalli, Bannur town. He was undergoing treatment for the past few days, sources said.

Family sources said his last rites will be held in Rangarajapura on Tuesday evening. Originally born in Melukote, Mandya district, N J Vasudevan was a landlord who lived in Rangarajapura. Earlier, he was with his wife Vedavalli and son Venugopal.

However, his son Venugopal died when he was just 12 years. His wife Vedavalli passed away 10 years ago. According to family members, Vasudevan had been living a quiet life in Mysuru district after advancing in age.