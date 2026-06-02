N J Vasudevan, Brother of Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, Passes Away
He was living with his foster daughter after the death of his wife 10 years ago.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Mysuru: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's elder brother N J Vasudevan passed away in Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday. He was 92.
Vasudevan, who was suffering from age-related ailments, died at his foster daughter's house in Chamanahalli, Bannur town. He was undergoing treatment for the past few days, sources said.
Family sources said his last rites will be held in Rangarajapura on Tuesday evening. Originally born in Melukote, Mandya district, N J Vasudevan was a landlord who lived in Rangarajapura. Earlier, he was with his wife Vedavalli and son Venugopal.
However, his son Venugopal died when he was just 12 years. His wife Vedavalli passed away 10 years ago. According to family members, Vasudevan had been living a quiet life in Mysuru district after advancing in age.
He was staying with his adopted daughter Pavithra, son-in-law Srikanth, grandson and granddaughter. He had gone to Ooty twice to meet Jayalalithaa when she was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
However, he did not get a chance to meet her. While Jayalalithaa maintained a highly public political life, members of her extended family largely stayed away from the political spotlight. Son-in-law Srikanth told 'ETV Bharat' that he had great love for Jayalalithaa.
The passing of Vasudevan marks the end of another chapter linked to the family of J Jayalalithaa, whose legacy continues to influence Tamil Nadu politics nearly a decade after her death.
Also Read