ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Opposes TVK Regime's New Secretariat Plan Near Beach, Says Building Not For CM To Gaze At Sea

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday strongly opposed the TVK government's proposal to build a new Secretariat-Assembly complex in Foreshore Estate near the Marina Beach here.

The former Chief Minister said a new Secretariat is not needed in a congested locality by destroying the livelihoods and the neighbourhood of fishermen. Such a complex is for the CM to work in, not to gaze at the sea, the Dravidian party chief said sarcastically.

In a statement here, he assured his party's full support to the protest of fishermen who oppose the project in their area.