Stalin Opposes TVK Regime's New Secretariat Plan Near Beach, Says Building Not For CM To Gaze At Sea
Stalin also said that the party will back fishermen's protest against the Secretariat in Foreshore Estate, near Marina Beach.
By PTI
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday strongly opposed the TVK government's proposal to build a new Secretariat-Assembly complex in Foreshore Estate near the Marina Beach here.
The former Chief Minister said a new Secretariat is not needed in a congested locality by destroying the livelihoods and the neighbourhood of fishermen. Such a complex is for the CM to work in, not to gaze at the sea, the Dravidian party chief said sarcastically.
In a statement here, he assured his party's full support to the protest of fishermen who oppose the project in their area.
"We will crush TVK regime's arrogance which has not withdrawn the Government Order on constructing a new Secretariat building despite opposition from parties supporting it," he said in a statement.
CPI (M), which is supporting the government from outside, has staged a protest strongly opposing the plan near the beach as it would seriously affect the fishermen and in view of environment vulnerability.
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