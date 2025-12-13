ETV Bharat / state

Property Of Former MLA Worth Over Rs 20 Crore Seized Under Gangster Act In UP's Jhansi

Property of Deep Narayan Singh Yadav being seized in presence of police and administrative officials ( ETV Bharat )

Jhansi: The Jhansi district administration on Saturday seized property worth Rs 20.26 crore belonging to former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (1986).

The legislator's property was seized on the orders of the district magistrate. Before the exercise, a team of officials of the district administration and police announced the seizure of Yadav's property by beating drums and erecting a board.

Later, Circle Officer, City Laxmikant Gautam along with a team of administrative officials seized Yadav's property at three locations in the city. A case had recently been filed against Yadav at the Moth police station on charges of robbery and extortion.