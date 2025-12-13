Property Of Former MLA Worth Over Rs 20 Crore Seized Under Gangster Act In UP's Jhansi
The property of ormer Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav was seized after he failed to surrender before police.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 9:15 PM IST
Jhansi: The Jhansi district administration on Saturday seized property worth Rs 20.26 crore belonging to former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (1986).
The legislator's property was seized on the orders of the district magistrate. Before the exercise, a team of officials of the district administration and police announced the seizure of Yadav's property by beating drums and erecting a board.
Later, Circle Officer, City Laxmikant Gautam along with a team of administrative officials seized Yadav's property at three locations in the city. A case had recently been filed against Yadav at the Moth police station on charges of robbery and extortion.
While the former MLA is absconding, two other accused, Anil Yadav and Ashok Goswami, have been arrested in the case. SP City Preeti Singh stated that two days earlier, the police had issued a notice to confiscate the former MLA's property worth Rs 20.26 crore if he did not surrender within two days.
As Yadav failed to comply with the notice, in compliance with the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, the Jhansi Court/District Magistrate ordered the confiscation of movable and immovable properties worth Rs 20,26,52,260 (approximately $20 crore allegedly acquired illegally and irregularly by Yadav, the SP said.
Police said, Yadav's property at three different locations (Bhagwantpura, Kargunwa Ji, and Panguan) were confiscated as per procedure.
