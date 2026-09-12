ETV Bharat / state

Former Soldier From Muradnagar Leads Speed Climbing Expedition To Summit 26 Peaks In 11 Days

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A Sena Medal recipient and mountaineer from Jalalabad in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar has led a unique mountaineering expedition to hoist the national tricolour on 26 peaks. Under Project 26/11 Himalayan Blitz, Deepak Kumar led a six-member team to climb 26 peaks over 6,000 meters in 11 days in Ladakh while braving extremely harsh weather and icy conditions. The purpose was to pay homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Deepak said that the objective wasn't simply to conquer mountain peaks, but to pay tribute to the brave soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation and the people during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Deepak Kumar, who led a team to summit 26 peaks (ETV Bharat)

"The families of the martyrs should realize that even after so many years, the sacrifices of their loved ones remain alive in the hearts of the countrymen," he said.

Deepak retired from the Indian Army recently and decided to channel his mountaineering experience and passion into an expedition to honour the martyrs. This vision led to the conception of Project 26/11.

The Himalayan Blitz began on August 15, 2026, and was completed in 11 days during which the team ventured into difficult mountainous terrain, reaching altitudes of approximately 20,000 feet and above successfully summiting 26 peaks.

The expedition faced great challenges in changing weather with altitude, temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius, blizzards, dangerous icebergs, and difficult mountain conditions.

Apart from Deepak, the team included climbers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Manoj Singh Rana from Haridwar also participated in the expedition.

The team uses ‘Alpine Speed ​​Climbing’ technique that allows climbers to gain greater altitude in a shorter period of time under challenging conditions. The members minimized their reliance on supplemental oxygen and other essential resources. While every step in mountaineering is risky, their extensive experience and training helped them make informed decisions in difficult situations.