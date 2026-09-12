Former Soldier From Muradnagar Leads Speed Climbing Expedition To Summit 26 Peaks In 11 Days
Under Project 26/11 Himalayan Blitz, Deepak Kumar led a six-member team to climb 26 peaks over 6,000 meters in 11 days in Ladakh.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A Sena Medal recipient and mountaineer from Jalalabad in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar has led a unique mountaineering expedition to hoist the national tricolour on 26 peaks. Under Project 26/11 Himalayan Blitz, Deepak Kumar led a six-member team to climb 26 peaks over 6,000 meters in 11 days in Ladakh while braving extremely harsh weather and icy conditions. The purpose was to pay homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Deepak said that the objective wasn't simply to conquer mountain peaks, but to pay tribute to the brave soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation and the people during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
"The families of the martyrs should realize that even after so many years, the sacrifices of their loved ones remain alive in the hearts of the countrymen," he said.
Deepak retired from the Indian Army recently and decided to channel his mountaineering experience and passion into an expedition to honour the martyrs. This vision led to the conception of Project 26/11.
The Himalayan Blitz began on August 15, 2026, and was completed in 11 days during which the team ventured into difficult mountainous terrain, reaching altitudes of approximately 20,000 feet and above successfully summiting 26 peaks.
The expedition faced great challenges in changing weather with altitude, temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius, blizzards, dangerous icebergs, and difficult mountain conditions.
Apart from Deepak, the team included climbers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Manoj Singh Rana from Haridwar also participated in the expedition.
The team uses ‘Alpine Speed Climbing’ technique that allows climbers to gain greater altitude in a shorter period of time under challenging conditions. The members minimized their reliance on supplemental oxygen and other essential resources. While every step in mountaineering is risky, their extensive experience and training helped them make informed decisions in difficult situations.
Deepak explained, "As the altitude increases, oxygen availability steadily decreases and the body's pressure increases. Climbing multiple peaks in succession wasn't easy. Furthermore, blizzards and icebergs further complicated the challenge. The pace and strategy had to be adjusted based on the weather and other conditions."
Deepak joined the Indian Army in 2006, where he developed an interest in mountaineering. He first climbed Mount Everest in 2011. During his first ascent, he realised that mountaineering should not be limited to a single expedition, but should be a continuous pursuit.
Subsequently, he completed a basic and advanced mountaineering course at the Army Mountaineering Institute in Siachen in 2012, which was followed by a Methods of Instruction course at the Himalayan Mountain Institute in Darjeeling.
Deepak successfully climbed 65 peaks between 2013 and 2025. His mountaineering journey includes the highest peaks in India and in many other countries around the world. For him, mountaineering is a means of adventure where every expedition brings a new challenge and a new learning.
His achievements include successfully climbing the 8485-meter-high Mount Makalu in Nepal, which is the fifth-highest mountain peak in the world on May 16, 2019, as a part of an expedition by the Adventure Wing of the Indian Army for which he was awarded the Sena Medal.
In 2019, Deepak added another feather to his cap by climbing 15 peaks in nine days in Karzan and Plango regions of Kazakhstan. He was listed as a Grandmaster in the Asia Book of Records for this achievement.
He also set a record in 2021 by climbing 12 peaks within 24 hours. These included Mantok 1, Mantok 2, and Mantok 3. This achievement was included in the Indian Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. He successfully climbed Russia's 5,642-meter-high Mount Elbros and Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.
His mountaineering achievements have earned him numerous records. He has been listed three times in the India Book of Records and three times in the Asia Cup Records. His achievements also figure in the World Book of Records, Nobel World Records, and Official World Records. His records are a testament to his long career and diverse challenging expeditions.
Deepak was honoured by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his mountaineering achievements in March 2026. He was also awarded an incentive of Rs 15 lakh.
Read More