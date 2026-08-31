ETV Bharat / state

Former Soldier Dies After Throat Slit By Chinese Kite String In Jammu

Jammu: A former soldier was killed after his throat was slit by a Chinese kite string or 'manja' while he was travelling through the Ring Road in Jammu.

Naib Subedar (Retd) Lakhvinder Singh sustained critical injuries after coming into contact with the killer string while passing through Bishnah area on a two-wheeler late Sunday, PTI reported on Monday morning citing officials.

They said the retired soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Singh was returning to his home in R S Pura after finishing work at an industrial unit in Bari Brahmana, where he was employed as a private security guard, they said.

The sale and use of 'manja' is banned by the authorities and several shopkeepers were arrested in recent past across Jammu for clandestinely dealing with the material. The latest death has sparked concerns over the enforcement of the ban, with residents demanding strict action against those selling and using the prohibited string.