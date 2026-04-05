ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Tortured By Ex-Serviceman Over Petty Issue In Himachal Pradesh, Probe Initiated

Una: A four-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by an ex-serviceman over a petty issue at Bahdala village in Una of Himachal Pradesh.

It is alleged that the girl, who was caught by the ex-serviceman while she was plucking a guava from a tree at his house in the village. The accused tied the girl to a staircase and beat her. According to police, the incident came to light when Capt Rohit Jaswal, serving in the Merchant Navy, was passing by the accused's house.

Capt Jaswal saw the girl tied to a staircase in the accused's house and rushed to her rescue. He even asked the accused to release her, but the latter persisted. Police said, Capt Jaswal demonstrated courage and rescued the girl from the clutches of the accused and escorted her home. He said when he confronted the accused, the latter threatened him.