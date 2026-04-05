Four-Year-Old Tortured By Ex-Serviceman Over Petty Issue In Himachal Pradesh, Probe Initiated
The accused allegedly tied the girl to a staircase and beat her for plucking a guava from the garden of house.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Una: A four-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by an ex-serviceman over a petty issue at Bahdala village in Una of Himachal Pradesh.
It is alleged that the girl, who was caught by the ex-serviceman while she was plucking a guava from a tree at his house in the village. The accused tied the girl to a staircase and beat her. According to police, the incident came to light when Capt Rohit Jaswal, serving in the Merchant Navy, was passing by the accused's house.
Capt Jaswal saw the girl tied to a staircase in the accused's house and rushed to her rescue. He even asked the accused to release her, but the latter persisted. Police said, Capt Jaswal demonstrated courage and rescued the girl from the clutches of the accused and escorted her home. He said when he confronted the accused, the latter threatened him.
He later informed the police and Child Helpline of the issue. As a team of Child Helpline visited the accused's house for inquiry, the latter apologized for his action. A few youth filmed the incident on their mobile phones and the clips went viral on social media leading to widespread outrage.
On the instructions of the district administration, a case has been registered against the accused, whose identity has not been revealed by police. The victim was also medically examined at the Regional Hospital in Una.
Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath said a probe has been initiated into the issue. "An investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against the culprit if he is found guilty."
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