Former Software Engineer Takes To Farming And Patents Drought-Resistant Chickpea Variety in Bihar

Neeti Ranjan Pratap told ETV Bharat, "This is a completely indigenous seed, which my father and family members cultivated 50 years ago in the Wazirganj area of ​​Gaya district. However, it had completely disappeared after the 1980s. Its quality is quite good. It is not only tasty but also healthy. Farmers can earn up to Rs 75000 by cultivating it."

He applied for a patent for his new variety of seed in October 2024. The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPV&FRA) conducted tests and examined it against all the standards. A team from the PPV&FRA also conducted a site inspection and gathered information. When his chickpea seeds met all the standards, he was given the patent certificate the day before yesterday.

Neeti is a resident of Bishunpur village in the Wazirganj police station area. His father, Rampukar Singh, was a block cooperative officer. Neeti studied engineering and worked as a software developer in several major cities. He left his IT job in 2021 and took to farming.

This led Neeti Ranjan Pratap, a Gaya farmer to work hard on reviving an old, extinct chickpea seed variety that his forefathers had cultivated at least 50 years ago. He successfully cultivated this heirloom seed as part of his farming innovation, and it yielded him a very good harvest and surprising results for the local farmers.

Gaya: For the past three years, the farmers in Gaya district of Bihar have been facing chickpea crop infections. The standing crop was vulnerable to diseases, and the farmers’ distress was compounded by severe drought conditions in the area, which made irrigation particularly difficult.

Gaya district in Bihar is a hub of diverse agricultural activity with local farmers putting in hard work and devising innovative methods of agriculture. Many of them have resorted to new farming experiments and significantly improved their livelihoods. A prime example of this innovative spirit has been Neeti Ranjan Pratap's revival of an old seed, having set a new trend in agricultural practices of the area.

The Centre has patented Neeti Ranjan Pratap's specially developed seed in his name. Now, anyone selling this chickpea seed will have to pay royalties to Neeti Ranjan Pratap.

"The biggest advantage of this new variety of chickpea is that it requires very little irrigation. The crop is also resistant to common diseases, resulting in a very good harvest. The yield was one and a half times higher than that of ordinary chickpeas. The successful trial of this new variety encouraged me to look deeper into the crop farming methods," says Neeti Ranjan Pratap.

Another special feature of 'Neeti Chana' is that it can grow using only the moisture from dew. It has been developed in such a way that it can grow in hilly and dry areas. Trials were also conducted in hilly and arid regions.

Another major advantage is that it is resistant to diseases, whereas regular chickpeas, especially Kabuli and hybrid varieties, require at least three irrigations. This variety will only need a maximum of two irrigations.

How was the chickpea developed?

Neeti Ranjan said that during the trial with the old seed variety, he found that the taste of it was very good. He also made dal (lentils) and sattu (roasted gram flour) from this chickpea and had them tested. The sattu and dal also tasted very good.

'Neeti Chana' (ETV Bharat)

The innovative farmer said that he started his experiment with a small plot of land. As the results were good, the area under cultivation increased every year. It was cultivated on 12 bighas for the second time. That's when his chickpeas started gaining recognition in the district.

Some agricultural scientists also inspected his village and fields. They conducted some experiments and tests. The scientists also found that the rare variety of chickpea developed by Neeti Ranjan would greatly benefit farmers in the future. The scientists also gave full support to Neeti Ranjan in getting the patent for the crop.