Former Security Guard Held For Killing Five-Year-Old, Dumping Her Body In Pond In Hyderabad
The accused demanded Rs 20 lakh from the victim's parents after killing her, said police.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: A former security guard was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl at a gated residential community at Kowkoor under Bollarum police station in Telangana's Hyderabad.
The accused had planned to extort Rs 20 lakh from the child’s parents but decided to kill her after realising that keeping her captive until the ransom was paid would be difficult, police said. Police said, Milton Fernandes and Daisy Evangelia, a couple from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, have been residing in Villa Orchid, a gated community in Medchal Malkajgiri district since 2019. They have a son, Jayden Fernandes, and a daughter, Moses Aurelia (5), the victim.
The accused, Vikram (28), from Bihar, previously worked as a watchman for the residential complex. Recently, the complex's managers had fired Vikram following which he got into an argument with the association members and Aurelia's parents.
Meanwhile, while Bathukamma celebrations were being held in the complex on Saturday evening, Aurelia was cycling near the clubhouse near her house. Vikram arrived at the villa complex at 6.30 pm and was let in by the security personnel.
Vikram took Aurelia to the cellar where he tied her legs and hands. He then tied a large stone to her body and threw her into a pond. After confirming that the child was dead, he came out of the cellar alone at 7.30 pm, spoke to the security personnel and left.
As Aurelia remained untraced till evening, her family members started searching for her. However, as their search turned futile, they informed Bollarum police of Aurelia's disappearance.
At around 9 pm, Vikram called Aurelia's grandfather Aruldas and demanded Rs 20 lakhs, claiming she was with him. Aruldas initially said that he would give him the money if he could prove Aurelia was safe through a video call.
చిన్నారి హత్య కేసును 24 గంటల్లో ఛేదించిన మల్కాజిగిరి పోలీసులు కౌకూర్లో ఐదేళ్ల చిన్నారి హత్యకు గురైన విషాదకర ఘటనలో, మల్కాజిగిరి పోలీసులు పది ప్రత్యేక బృందాలతో విస్తృతంగా గాలింపు చర్యలు చేపట్టి, సాంకేతిక ఆధారాలతో కేసును ఛేదించి నిందితుడిని 24 గంటల్లో అరెస్టు చేశారు. చిన్నారిని కిడ్నాప్ చేసి రూ.20 లక్షలు డిమాండ్ చేయాలనే కుట్రలో ఈ దారుణానికి పాల్పడినట్లు దర్యాప్తులో వెల్లడైంది. ప్రతి నివాస సముదాయంలో భద్రతను మరింత పటిష్ఠం చేసేందుకు, గృహ సహాయకులు, డ్రైవర్లు, సెక్యూరిటీ గార్డులు, వాచ్మెన్ల వివరాలను పోలీసుల ద్వారా ధృవీకరించండి. “మీ సురక్ష” కార్యక్రమంలో భాగంగా వారి వివరాలను నమోదు చేయించండి. “నేను సైతం 2.0” కార్యక్రమం ద్వారా అపార్ట్మెంట్లు, కాలనీల్లో సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాలను ఏర్పాటు చేసుకుని, పనిచేసే స్థితిలో ఉండేలా చూసుకోండి. పోలీసులతో కలిసి నేరాల నివారణకు సహకరించండి. మీ భద్రతే మా బాధ్యత – నేరాల నివారణే మా లక్ష్యం. #MalkajgiriPolice #ChildSafety #CrimePrevention #MeeSuraksha #NenuSaitham2 #SumathiIPS— Malkajgiri Police (@MalkajgiriCop) October 12, 2026
Police said Vikram spoke for two minutes and hung up. In the meantime, Aruldas told Milton about the matter. Milton then called Vikram and asked him to hand over Aurelia to him assuring him that he would arrange the funds.
Meanwhile, police started a search for the accused after discovering that he had made the call from Secunderabad. At the same time, when the CCTV cameras within the complex were examined, the footage showed the accused alone emerging the cellar. Suspecting that the child was inside the villa complex, the cellar was inspected more closely.
On Sunday morning, Aurelia's body was found in the cellar. A postmortem was conducted on the body at Gandhi Hospital and later handed over to her family members.
On Sunday morning, at 4 am, Vikram called Aruldas again from a new number and demanded money before switching off the phone. Based on the phone signal, the police arrested the accused after identifying that the call was made from Patancheru, said Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police Sumati, adding 10 teams worked on the case.
"We initially suspected Vikram, who had quit working as a security guard of kidnapping the child. Vikram had planned to kidnap the child and demand Rs 20 lakhs from her family. He thought since the family was rich, they would give him the money. Since there was no way to take the child out, he killed her first. No one else was involved in the murder. Vikram did it alone," Sumati told mediapersons.
On the other hand, Aurelia's family members and relatives reached the DCP office after receiving information that the accused had been arrested. The relatives demanded that Vikram be handed over to them. The residents of Villa Orchid shouted slogans demanding that the accused be hanged in public immediately. The police stopped the protesters who tried to enter the police station and pacified them assuring that stern action would be taken against the accused.
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