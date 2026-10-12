ETV Bharat / state

Former Security Guard Held For Killing Five-Year-Old, Dumping Her Body In Pond In Hyderabad

Family members and relatives of Moses Aurelia protesting at the DCP office ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A former security guard was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl at a gated residential community at Kowkoor under Bollarum police station in Telangana's Hyderabad.

The accused had planned to extort Rs 20 lakh from the child’s parents but decided to kill her after realising that keeping her captive until the ransom was paid would be difficult, police said. Police said, Milton Fernandes and Daisy Evangelia, a couple from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, have been residing in Villa Orchid, a gated community in Medchal Malkajgiri district since 2019. They have a son, Jayden Fernandes, and a daughter, Moses Aurelia (5), the victim.

The accused, Vikram (28), from Bihar, previously worked as a watchman for the residential complex. Recently, the complex's managers had fired Vikram following which he got into an argument with the association members and Aurelia's parents. Meanwhile, while Bathukamma celebrations were being held in the complex on Saturday evening, Aurelia was cycling near the clubhouse near her house. Vikram arrived at the villa complex at 6.30 pm and was let in by the security personnel. Vikram took Aurelia to the cellar where he tied her legs and hands. He then tied a large stone to her body and threw her into a pond. After confirming that the child was dead, he came out of the cellar alone at 7.30 pm, spoke to the security personnel and left. As Aurelia remained untraced till evening, her family members started searching for her. However, as their search turned futile, they informed Bollarum police of Aurelia's disappearance. At around 9 pm, Vikram called Aurelia's grandfather Aruldas and demanded Rs 20 lakhs, claiming she was with him. Aruldas initially said that he would give him the money if he could prove Aurelia was safe through a video call.