Former Sarpanch Shot Dead By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur District

Raipur: A former sarpanch was killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district after Naxalites allegedly shot him with an AK-47 rifle.

According to police, Bhima Madkam, a resident of Kanchal village, was shot dead at a field in Kaurgatta village. He had just returned from Bacheli in Dantewada when Naxalites shot him, they said.

Naxalites had earlier attacked Bhima. This is the second Naxal-related civilian death in Bijapur within three days, which has triggered panic in the entire district.

“Soon after receiving the information about the murder, Pamed police teams were rushed to the area and started the investigation. Additional police forces were also dispatched to the scene to control the situation and preserve evidence,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bijapur, Chandrakant Govarna, said.

He said that detailed information would be released once the initial probe is complete. “We appeal to villagers to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched search operations in nearby forest areas as part of the detailed investigation.