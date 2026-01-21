Former Sarpanch Shot Dead By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur District
A former sarpanch was killed by Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. This is the second civilian death in three days, raising demands for better security.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Raipur: A former sarpanch was killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district after Naxalites allegedly shot him with an AK-47 rifle.
According to police, Bhima Madkam, a resident of Kanchal village, was shot dead at a field in Kaurgatta village. He had just returned from Bacheli in Dantewada when Naxalites shot him, they said.
Naxalites had earlier attacked Bhima. This is the second Naxal-related civilian death in Bijapur within three days, which has triggered panic in the entire district.
“Soon after receiving the information about the murder, Pamed police teams were rushed to the area and started the investigation. Additional police forces were also dispatched to the scene to control the situation and preserve evidence,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bijapur, Chandrakant Govarna, said.
He said that detailed information would be released once the initial probe is complete. “We appeal to villagers to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police,” he said.
Meanwhile, security forces have launched search operations in nearby forest areas as part of the detailed investigation.
After back-to-back murders, locals demanded regular police patrolling in remote and interior areas to prevent the entry of Naxals.
Youth killed in IED
On Sunday, a 20-year-old boy was killed in a pressure IED blast in Kasturipad village under the Usur police station limits of Bijapur district.
The victim was identified as Ayta Kuharami (20), son of Budhra Kuharami. He had gone into the nearby forest for some work when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals, police said. “The blast injured both his legs and left him critically injured,” said Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.
These frequent incidents have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the villagers.
Also Read