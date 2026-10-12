ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana Killed In Mob Attack Linked To Mining Dispute

Representational Image ( IANS )

Bharatpur: Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan MLA Atar Singh Bhadana died after being allegedly attacked by a mob over a mining dispute at the Weir area of Bharatpur district on Sunday evening.

Officials said a group of 70-80 individuals armed with sticks, rods, and sharp weapons brutally assaulted the former MLA and one of his associates, Gagan Sharma, at a stone crusher plant under the jurisdiction of Weir police station, leaving them grievously injured.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital in Bharatput, but owing to his critical condition, the ex-MLA was immediately referred to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late at night while undergoing treatment. Bhadana was at the crusher plant operating under a mining lease held by his wife, Kamlesh Bhadana, at Bhonda village, when he came under attack, officials added. Wife claims Bhadana was shot: