Rajasthan's Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana Killed In Mob Attack Linked To Mining Dispute
Bhadana's wife alleged that her husband was shot during the attack, although the police have not yet confirmed this.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Bharatpur: Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan MLA Atar Singh Bhadana died after being allegedly attacked by a mob over a mining dispute at the Weir area of Bharatpur district on Sunday evening.
Officials said a group of 70-80 individuals armed with sticks, rods, and sharp weapons brutally assaulted the former MLA and one of his associates, Gagan Sharma, at a stone crusher plant under the jurisdiction of Weir police station, leaving them grievously injured.
Both of them were rushed to a hospital in Bharatput, but owing to his critical condition, the ex-MLA was immediately referred to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late at night while undergoing treatment.
Bhadana was at the crusher plant operating under a mining lease held by his wife, Kamlesh Bhadana, at Bhonda village, when he came under attack, officials added.
Wife claims Bhadana was shot:
Meanwhile, the former MLA's wife alleged that her husband was shot during the attack, although police have not officially confirmed this. The incident occurred between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM on Sunday while mining operations were underway on a hill adjoining the crusher.
Dispute over crusher operations:
Dhirendra Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Weir police station, informed, "A dispute between the villagers and the operator of the crusher plant regarding the plant's operation had been ongoing for about two years. Villagers had even staged a sit-in protest against the crusher plant."
Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the people involved in the attack, Singh said.
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