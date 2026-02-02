ETV Bharat / state

Former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Hem Singh Bhadana Passes Away At 59

Alwar: Former Rajasthan cabinet minister Hem Singh Bhadana passed away on Monday morning at a private hospital in Alwar after a prolonged illness. He was 59.

He was elected as the head of the Kishangarhbas Panchayat Samiti and twice as an MLA from Thanagazi assembly constituency on a BJP ticket. In the Vasundhara Raje-led government, he was sworn in as a Minister of State and later as a cabinet minister. Bhadana unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly elections on a BJP ticket.

After being denied a BJP ticket in the 2018 assembly elections, he contested as an independent candidate but lost. He also had contested several elections from Thanagazi, both as a BJP candidate and as an independent candidate, but was victorious only twice.

BJP district media in-charge Laxmi Narayan Gupta said all political, organisational and public events scheduled in the district on Monday have been called off due to the demise of Bhadana, who was a dedicated soldier of the party, and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the organisation.

"Bhadana was a grassroots leader. He began his political career as a student and served as the student union president of Babu Shobharam Government Arts College in Alwar. Later, he chose to contest elections from the Thanagazi assembly constituency in Alwar and won twice on a BJP ticket. He was known as a grassroots and experienced leader across Rajasthan for his active role in ending the Gurjar agitation during the Vasundhara Raje government," Gupta added.