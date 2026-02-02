Former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Hem Singh Bhadana Passes Away At 59
Remembered for his pivotal role in ending the Gurjar agitation during the Vasundhara Raje government, Bhadana was elected twice on a BJP ticket from Thanagazi.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Alwar: Former Rajasthan cabinet minister Hem Singh Bhadana passed away on Monday morning at a private hospital in Alwar after a prolonged illness. He was 59.
He was elected as the head of the Kishangarhbas Panchayat Samiti and twice as an MLA from Thanagazi assembly constituency on a BJP ticket. In the Vasundhara Raje-led government, he was sworn in as a Minister of State and later as a cabinet minister. Bhadana unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly elections on a BJP ticket.
After being denied a BJP ticket in the 2018 assembly elections, he contested as an independent candidate but lost. He also had contested several elections from Thanagazi, both as a BJP candidate and as an independent candidate, but was victorious only twice.
BJP district media in-charge Laxmi Narayan Gupta said all political, organisational and public events scheduled in the district on Monday have been called off due to the demise of Bhadana, who was a dedicated soldier of the party, and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the organisation.
"Bhadana was a grassroots leader. He began his political career as a student and served as the student union president of Babu Shobharam Government Arts College in Alwar. Later, he chose to contest elections from the Thanagazi assembly constituency in Alwar and won twice on a BJP ticket. He was known as a grassroots and experienced leader across Rajasthan for his active role in ending the Gurjar agitation during the Vasundhara Raje government," Gupta added.
He had been battling with cancer for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His body was taken to his ancestral village, Bagheri, in the Kishangarh Bas area, where the last rites will be performed with full state honours.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over Bhadana's demise. "The news of the demise of Hem Singh Bhadana ji, senior leader of the BJP Rajasthan and former minister, is extremely heartbreaking. Bhadana ji always prioritised public welfare and the development of the state. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the BJP family and Rajasthan's politics. May God grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and bestow strength upon the grieving family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!" he posted on X.
Deputy chief minister Diya Kumari also shared grief. "The news of the demise of Shri Hem Singh Ji Bhadana, former minister in the state government and senior BJP leader, is extremely sorrowful and heart-rending. May God grant a place to the departed soul at His holy feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved family to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!" she wrote on X.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot also remembered Bhadana. "I express my deepest condolences on the untimely demise of former minister Shri Hem Singh Bhadana ji. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," he wrote on X.
Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Rajasthan forest minister Sanjay Sharma, minister of state for home affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham, Opposition leader Tikaram Jully and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh also paid tribute to Bhadana.
