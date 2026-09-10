ETV Bharat / state

Former Punjab Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal Passes Away

Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister Bhagat Chunni Lal passed away on Thursday, his son and Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat said. The 93-year-old Lal breathed his last at his home in Jalandhar.

"Chunni Lal Bhagat ji is no longer with us. We are deeply saddened by his demise, Mohinder Bhagat, who is the Horticulture minister in the AAP government, said. His cremation will take place in Jalandhar at 5 pm on Thursday.

The Punjab government declared a half-day holiday in view of Lal's demise. Lal was a cabinet minister in the erstwhile SAD-BJP government in 2012. He held the portfolios of Local Government and Medical Education and Research in the then Parkash Singh Badal government.