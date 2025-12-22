ETV Bharat / state

Former Punjab IG Shoots Himself, Undergoing Treatment

Patiala: Former Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Police Amar Singh Chahal was found with a gunshot wound at his residence in Patiala on Monday. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Chahal had been living in Patiala since his retirement.

According to preliminary information, the former IPS officer is believed to have shot himself. A police team that reached the spot recovered multiple suicide notes, including a detailed 12-page note. In the note, Chahal reportedly referred to an online fraud amounting to Rs 8 crore, which he claimed had been committed against him. He also requested security for his family and appealed to Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav to order either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe or a CBI investigation into the matter.

Confirming the incident, Patiala SP City Palwinder Singh Cheema said police had received an alert from Chahal’s friends, urging immediate intervention to prevent a possible suicide attempt. “A police team immediately went to his house, where Amar Singh Chahal was found injured but conscious. He was shifted to a hospital without delay,” Cheema said.

He added that doctors are conducting a CT scan and other medical tests to assess his condition, after which the next course of treatment will be decided. “Several suicide notes have been recovered from the spot. An FIR has been registered, and all aspects of the case are being investigated thoroughly. Further details will be shared after the investigation progresses,” he said.