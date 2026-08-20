ETV Bharat / state

Former Punjab CM Channi Appears For Public Administration Paper

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday appeared for the last paper of the Public Administration examination at Punjab University.

After the exam, Channi said the completion of his degree would have been delayed by one year had he not appeared for the test. "I had also taken written permission from the Congress high command to appear for the paper," he added.

According to Channi, he is serious about studies and has been taking time for it along with political responsibilities. Sharing an anecdote related to his studies, Channi said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has always supported him in it.

"I was getting late for the paper. At that time, Rahul Gandhi sent his plane for me so that I could appear for the paper. In this way, Rahul Gandhi gave importance to my studies and helped me in giving the exam," he added.