Former Punjab CM Channi Appears For Public Administration Paper
He took permission from the party and said the completion of the degree would have been delayed by a year had he not taken it.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday appeared for the last paper of the Public Administration examination at Punjab University.
After the exam, Channi said the completion of his degree would have been delayed by one year had he not appeared for the test. "I had also taken written permission from the Congress high command to appear for the paper," he added.
According to Channi, he is serious about studies and has been taking time for it along with political responsibilities. Sharing an anecdote related to his studies, Channi said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has always supported him in it.
"I was getting late for the paper. At that time, Rahul Gandhi sent his plane for me so that I could appear for the paper. In this way, Rahul Gandhi gave importance to my studies and helped me in giving the exam," he added.
Channi said he studied throughout the night for today's paper. "Despite political engagements, whenever I got time, I used to prepare for the paper. It was not easy to manage studies and politics together, but I maintained seriousness about my studies. Now, I have completed another important stage towards completing my degree," he added
On bringing the experience of studies to the state administration, Channi said that during the course of study, he gained new experience of understanding administration and government work.
"If a Congress government is formed in Punjab in the future, then the experience gained from this study will be used in administrative reforms. My effort will be to make government work easier for the people so that they get a better environment," he added.
He stayed away from fielding political questions, saying that today only education and studies should be talked about.
Also Read