ETV Bharat / state

Former Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Singh Passes Away At 83

Patiala/Chandigarh: Six-time MLA and former Punjab cabinet minister Lal Singh passed away at 83 on Saturday in Mohali, following prolonged illness. He was recently admitted to the Max Hospital for some time.

Singh started his political journey with Congress in the 1980s by working at the organisational level and gradually built a strong base in the Patiala region. His constant involvement with local issues and party workers turned him into a strong leader, which helped him win the Patiala Rural seat in the 1992 Assembly elections. It also established Singh as a leader in the mainstream of Punjab politics.

Subsequently, he was re-elected to the assembly from Sanaur in 2002, 2007 and 2012, reflecting his continued popularity and strong voter connect. He served as a cabinet minister during the Congress government, handling important departments including food. He was the finance minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government. Apart from this, he has also served as the chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board.

Cutting across party lines, various political leaders have expressed grief over his demise. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Lal Singh Ji. His lifelong contribution to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his soul rest in eternal peace."