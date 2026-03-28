Former Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Singh Passes Away At 83
Singh started his political journey with Congress in the 1980s by working at the organisational level and built a strong base in the Patiala region.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Patiala/Chandigarh: Six-time MLA and former Punjab cabinet minister Lal Singh passed away at 83 on Saturday in Mohali, following prolonged illness. He was recently admitted to the Max Hospital for some time.
Singh started his political journey with Congress in the 1980s by working at the organisational level and gradually built a strong base in the Patiala region. His constant involvement with local issues and party workers turned him into a strong leader, which helped him win the Patiala Rural seat in the 1992 Assembly elections. It also established Singh as a leader in the mainstream of Punjab politics.
Subsequently, he was re-elected to the assembly from Sanaur in 2002, 2007 and 2012, reflecting his continued popularity and strong voter connect. He served as a cabinet minister during the Congress government, handling important departments including food. He was the finance minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government. Apart from this, he has also served as the chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board.
Cutting across party lines, various political leaders have expressed grief over his demise. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Lal Singh Ji. His lifelong contribution to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his soul rest in eternal peace."
Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Lal Singh Ji.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 28, 2026
His lifelong contribution to public service will always be remembered.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/U5Ex390bX6
Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also expressed grief over Singh's demise."The passing of former minister and senior Congress leader S.Lal Singh is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss. S. Lal Singh carved a distinct identity in Punjab's politics through his long years of honesty, simplicity and commitment to public service. He was known for his humble nature and clean image, always prioritising people’s issues and staying connected at the grassroots level," he shared on X.
The passing of former minister and senior Congress leader S.Lal Singh is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss.— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) March 28, 2026
S. Lal Singh carved a distinct identity in Punjab’s politics through his long years of honesty, simplicity and commitment to public service. He was known for his… pic.twitter.com/khG3H1VhdS
"His demise is a significant loss to both the political and social spheres. I pray to Waheguru to grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this difficult loss," he added.
Punjab Congress unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Today we have lost the Grand Old Wise Man of Punjab politics, Sardar Laal Singh Ji. We were lucky that he was with us in the Congress. While it is indeed a great loss to the state and its people, for us it is a greater and bigger loss."
Today we have lost the Grand Old Wise Man of Punjab politics, Sardar Laal Singh Ji. We were lucky that he was with us in the Congress.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) March 28, 2026
While it is indeed a great loss to the state and its people, for us it is a grater and bigger loss.
People of my generation have learnt a lot…
"People of my generation have learnt a lot from Sardar Ji. His absence will be profoundly missed. He carried with him immense wisdom that he had gathered over his decades of experience in politics and public life. While being a dyed-in-the-wool Congressman, he never let his political ideology prevent a personal relationship with people across the spectrum. He was deservingly loved and respected by one and all, cutting across the political lines. I share my grief with the family over this great and irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote on X.
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