Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Seeks Special Assembly Session Over MMDR Amendment Act
Patnaik said as a consequence of MMDR Amendment, Odisha stands to suffer significant financial losses and faces erosion of its constitutional rights, reports Minati Singha.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to hold a special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution seeking repeal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.
In a letter to CM Majhi, Naveen wrote, “Now as a consequence of the MMDR Amendment, Odisha stands to suffer significant financial losses and faces an erosion of its constitutional rights. It is your moral responsibility, as the Leader of the House, to call a special session of the Assembly and bring a unanimous resolution seeking the repeal of the MMDR Amendment.”
Patnaik further wrote, “This would reaffirm the constitutional rights of the state that were upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and go a long way towards protecting the interests of Odisha.”
Assuring the chief minister that the BJD will always stand with the government in matters relating to the rights of Odisha and the future of our youth. “Let us come together to pass this resolution in the interest of our motherland, Odisha, and demand that the Central Government reverse its decision to take away the State's constitutional rights,” he said.
Patnaik mentioned that the Odisha government had earlier pursued the matter before the Orissa High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court to protect the state’s taxation powers. He said the 2024 judgment had opened the way for Odisha to recover past dues and secure a recurring revenue stream from its mineral resources.
With the passage of MMDR Amendment in the Parliament recently, #Odisha stands to suffer significant financial losses and faces an erosion of its constitutional rights. Reiterate my appeal to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri @MohanMOdisha ji to call a special session of the… pic.twitter.com/oi9PheJh7d— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 20, 2026
The MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026, passed by Parliament, restricting states from imposing specified taxes, cesses and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands except in accordance with conditions prescribed by the Centre.
Patnaik had earlier written to Chief Minister Majhi seeking a special Assembly session to deliberate on the amendment. Earlier Patnaik also urged Odisha BJP MPs to seek reversal of the changes. Meanwhile BJP had rejected the concern of BJD on MMDR Amendment Act and maintained that the law would protect state revenues and would create uniformity in mining taxation.
Also Read
'Trust Shattered in Country's Education And Examination System': Naveen Patnaik Demands Discussion In Parliament