ETV Bharat / state

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Seeks Special Assembly Session Over MMDR Amendment Act

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to hold a special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution seeking repeal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.

In a letter to CM Majhi, Naveen wrote, “Now as a consequence of the MMDR Amendment, Odisha stands to suffer significant financial losses and faces an erosion of its constitutional rights. It is your moral responsibility, as the Leader of the House, to call a special session of the Assembly and bring a unanimous resolution seeking the repeal of the MMDR Amendment.”

Patnaik further wrote, “This would reaffirm the constitutional rights of the state that were upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and go a long way towards protecting the interests of Odisha.”

Assuring the chief minister that the BJD will always stand with the government in matters relating to the rights of Odisha and the future of our youth. “Let us come together to pass this resolution in the interest of our motherland, Odisha, and demand that the Central Government reverse its decision to take away the State's constitutional rights,” he said.