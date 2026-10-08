Former NSUI Leader Among Three Get Death Penalty In 2024 Chhattisgarh Double Murder Case
The court also sentenced a fourth convict to life imprisonment in connection with the October 13, 2024 murder of a head constable's wife and daughter.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Surajpur: A Chhattisgarh court has sentenced three convicts including former National Students Union of India (NSUI) District President to death while one has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2024 Surajpur double murder case.
District Fast Track Court Judge Anand Prakash sentenced convicts Kuldeep Sahu, Rinku alias Phool Singh and former NSUI District President Chandrakant Chaudhary to death.
Aryan alias Goldie has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The court had earlier sentenced prime accused Kuldeep Sahu to 10 years imprisonment for attacking cops and trying to mow them down with a vehicle before the double murder.
Government Advocate Surendra Sharma said that the court noted that “it is necessary to punish the criminal as per his or her crime, so that proper message is sent to the society”.
Prime accused seen smiling while leaving court
Government advocate Sharma said that prime accused Kuldeep Sahu was seen smiling while leaving the court.
“Even though the judge has not made any comment about this, it was discussed in the society and the entire region that the criminal does not regret his actions even after committing the crime,” he said.
The Double Murder Case
The horrific double murder dates back to October 13, 2024 when the accused barged inside the house of Head Constable Talib Sheikh and brutally murdered his wife and 9-year-old daughter due to a grudge after an altercation with Sheikh during Durga Puja that year.
According to police, Sahu wanted to kill the Head Constable. But when he could not succeed in the plan, he brutally murdered his wife and daughter.
The Head Constable had confronted accused Sahu, a scrap dealer, who was involved in several theft cases, during a routine patrolling duty near the old bus stand area earlier that day.
The subsequent altercation between the two turned ugly and Kuldeep poured hot oil from a nearby eatery on the constable and started running away. Other cops present at the spot tried to catch him, but he tried to crush the policemen with his car and fled from the scene.
The next morning, the bodies of the head constable's wife and daughter were found in the fields five kilometers away.
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