ETV Bharat / state

Former NSUI Leader Among Three Get Death Penalty In 2024 Chhattisgarh Double Murder Case

Surajpur: A Chhattisgarh court has sentenced three convicts including former National Students Union of India (NSUI) District President to death while one has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2024 Surajpur double murder case.

Aryan alias Goldie has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court had earlier sentenced prime accused Kuldeep Sahu to 10 years imprisonment for attacking cops and trying to mow them down with a vehicle before the double murder.

Government Advocate Surendra Sharma said that the court noted that “it is necessary to punish the criminal as per his or her crime, so that proper message is sent to the society”.

Prime accused seen smiling while leaving court

Government advocate Sharma said that prime accused Kuldeep Sahu was seen smiling while leaving the court.

“Even though the judge has not made any comment about this, it was discussed in the society and the entire region that the criminal does not regret his actions even after committing the crime,” he said.