ETV Bharat / state

Former Naxalite Turns Up At Chhattisgarh Assembly To Witness Proceedings

Raipur: Those present in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Wednesday were privy to an important symbolic event defining the power of democracy when former Naxalite Maanuram Dhurve was seen witnessing the functioning of the house. Having spent 19 years in the jungles of Chhattisgarh as a Naxalite fighting the system, Dhurve had surrendered sometime back, abandoning the path of violence and embracing the mainstream society.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, he said that he had been fascinated as a child when he saw the Naxalites visiting villages, singing and dancing. This fascination drew him gradually to the folds of a Naxalite organisation. He joined the organisation in 2007 and became a participant in the fight for water, forests and land (Jal, jungle aur zameen).

Living with the Naxalites for almost 19 years, he endured difficult conditions in the jungles where constant struggle, risk and uncertainty became a part of his daily life. He said, "This life, while attractive from the outside, is equally difficult and challenging from within."

He disclosed that his life has witnessed a sea change since he gave up the path of violence. He feels more secure and content now. He pointed out that returning to the mainstream has given him a new identity and respect he never received before.