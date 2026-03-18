Former Naxalite Turns Up At Chhattisgarh Assembly To Witness Proceedings
The event has symbolic relevance in terms of return of Naxalites to the mainstream of the society
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Raipur: Those present in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Wednesday were privy to an important symbolic event defining the power of democracy when former Naxalite Maanuram Dhurve was seen witnessing the functioning of the house. Having spent 19 years in the jungles of Chhattisgarh as a Naxalite fighting the system, Dhurve had surrendered sometime back, abandoning the path of violence and embracing the mainstream society.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, he said that he had been fascinated as a child when he saw the Naxalites visiting villages, singing and dancing. This fascination drew him gradually to the folds of a Naxalite organisation. He joined the organisation in 2007 and became a participant in the fight for water, forests and land (Jal, jungle aur zameen).
Living with the Naxalites for almost 19 years, he endured difficult conditions in the jungles where constant struggle, risk and uncertainty became a part of his daily life. He said, "This life, while attractive from the outside, is equally difficult and challenging from within."
He disclosed that his life has witnessed a sea change since he gave up the path of violence. He feels more secure and content now. He pointed out that returning to the mainstream has given him a new identity and respect he never received before.
Arriving in Raipur from Bastar, Dhurve observed the proceedings of the Assembly up close. It was an altogether new experience for him where he understood how the government works and how public issues are taken up for discussion.
He has appealed to the Naxalites still operating in the forests to surrender and return to the mainstream of society. Adding that a large number of Naxalites are coming overground and surrendering, he underlined, "Only those who surrender will survive."
Dhurve also pointed out that the claim of the government to completely eliminate the Naxal problem by March 31 is not an easy task. According to him, eliminating the ideology is a long and challenging process, which will require time and continuous efforts.
The government has been making tall claims about eliminating Naxalism by the end of this month. But observers on the ground point out that this is going to be a long, drawn-out process. A major challenge for the authorities remains in integrating the Naxalites who are surrendering into the mainstream of society. The most difficult is going to be providing them with avenues to earn their livelihoods.