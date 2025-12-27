ETV Bharat / state

Former Naxalite Hacked To Death With Axe In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Suspected Naxalites on Friday murdered a former Naxalite at Errapalli village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The killing took place under the Pamed police station limits where the Naxalites stabbed the villager Budra with sharp weapons.

According to Superintendent of Police Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav, at around 10 pm on Friday, the masked assailants barged inside the deceased's house and attacked Budra with an axe leading to his death.

“Legal action is being taken after receiving information about the incident. Police forces have also been deployed to the spot. Further information related to the incident will be shared as soon as it becomes available,” the SP said.

It is understood that deceased Budra was a former Naxalite and had surrendered to join the mainstream under the state government's rehabilitation policy. Budra's family was also happy with his surrender.