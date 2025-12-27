Former Naxalite Hacked To Death With Axe In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
According to police, Budra was attacked with the axe by masked assailants on Friday night leading to his death.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 6:31 PM IST
Bijapur: Suspected Naxalites on Friday murdered a former Naxalite at Errapalli village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The killing took place under the Pamed police station limits where the Naxalites stabbed the villager Budra with sharp weapons.
According to Superintendent of Police Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav, at around 10 pm on Friday, the masked assailants barged inside the deceased's house and attacked Budra with an axe leading to his death.
“Legal action is being taken after receiving information about the incident. Police forces have also been deployed to the spot. Further information related to the incident will be shared as soon as it becomes available,” the SP said.
It is understood that deceased Budra was a former Naxalite and had surrendered to join the mainstream under the state government's rehabilitation policy. Budra's family was also happy with his surrender.
Following his murder, a pall of gloom hangs has descended in the area. A massive search by the security forces to nab the fleeing suspected Naxalites is underway.
While reports suggest that Naxalites murdered Budra on suspicion of being a police informer, there was no police statement in this regard.
A Timeline Of Civilian Killings By Naxalites
- December 21, 2024 (Bijapur): Two members of the same family were murdered after a so-called "people's court."
- December 11, 2024 (Bijapur): A 35-year-old man murdered in Farasegarh on charges of being an informer.
- December 6, 2024 (Bijapur): An Anganwadi worker murdered in Timmapur village under the Basaguda police station area.
- December 8, 2024 (Bijapur): A 40-year-old woman murdered in Lodded village of the Madder area.
- November 12, 2024 (Bijapur): Villager Madvi Dularu murdered on charges of being a police informer.
- October 29, 2024 (Bijapur): Naxalites murder 35-year-old villager Dinesh Pujar.
- August 21, 2025 (Kanker): A villager murdered in Binagunda after a "people's court."
