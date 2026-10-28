Former Naxalite Commander Ties Nuptial Knot In Hazaribag Central Jail
The police and district administration played a crucial role in ensuring the marriage to encourage the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals and facilitate their social integration.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Ranchi: Suresh Singh Munda, a former Naxalite commander who had carved an identity for himself in the forests through the power of arms, has opened a new chapter in his life.
Having shunned the path of Naxalism and joined the mainstream, Munda tied the nuptial knot with Somwari Hemram at the Hazaribagh Central Jail in Jharkhand.
Organised through the initiative of the police and the district administration, the wedding saw participation of officials as part of the baraati (wedding procession).
Inspector General (IG, Prisons) Sudarshan Mandal said Munda is a resident of Baruhatu village under the Bundu police station area of Ranchi. His wife, Somwari, hails from Arahanga village in the Tamar region.
"The police and district administration took the necessary steps to facilitate the wedding of Munda, currently lodged in the Hazaribagh Central Jail," he added.
Hazaribag district marriage registration officer Rajesh Ekka registered the marriage in the presence of officials from the Hazaribagh police and district administration. They extended their best wishes to the newlyweds for their new life.
The initiative is considered a significant step toward the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals and their reintegration into society. The police and district administration played a crucial role in ensuring the marriage took place.
The decision was made following instructions from the Director General of Police (DGP), Tadasha Mishra, to encourage the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals and facilitate their integration into the mainstream of society.
The police administration believes it is essential to provide those who have abandoned the path of Naxalism with the opportunity to lead a dignified life. Access to employment, a stable family life, and social acceptance can help them start afresh.
The marriage of Munda and Somwari also serves as a testament to the possibilities of returning to a normal life following surrender.
Through this initiative, the police and the district administration aim to convey that those who shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream of society can be allowed to begin a new life.
Also Read