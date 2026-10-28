ETV Bharat / state

Former Naxalite Commander Ties Nuptial Knot In Hazaribag Central Jail

Police and district administration officials with the newlyweds in Hazaribag. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Suresh Singh Munda, a former Naxalite commander who had carved an identity for himself in the forests through the power of arms, has opened a new chapter in his life.

Having shunned the path of Naxalism and joined the mainstream, Munda tied the nuptial knot with Somwari Hemram at the Hazaribagh Central Jail in Jharkhand.

Organised through the initiative of the police and the district administration, the wedding saw participation of officials as part of the baraati (wedding procession).

Inspector General (IG, Prisons) Sudarshan Mandal said Munda is a resident of Baruhatu village under the Bundu police station area of ​​Ranchi. His wife, Somwari, hails from Arahanga village in the Tamar region.

"The police and district administration took the necessary steps to facilitate the wedding of Munda, currently lodged in the Hazaribagh Central Jail," he added.

Hazaribag district marriage registration officer Rajesh Ekka registered the marriage in the presence of officials from the Hazaribagh police and district administration. They extended their best wishes to the newlyweds for their new life.