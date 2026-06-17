Former Naxal-Hit Malangir Region Sees Education Breakthrough As Schools Open In 3 Chhattisgarh Villages
For the first time since Independence, 65 children from three remote villages in Dantewada’s Malangir region will enter formal education in 2026-27.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Dantewada: The day the new academic session begins in the state for the year 2026-27, a new chapter of change will be written in the Malangir region. Once associated with Naxal violence and considered cut off from the mainstream of development, schools are being opened in three remote villages Badepalli, Lava and Baingpal, which had remained deprived of even basic educational facilities since India achieved Independence.
Around 65 children from the three villages will step into formal education and begin their journey coming out of the shadows of fear and suppression.
Though the villages are located behind the rugged hills of Bailadila and lack all-weather roads, the Education Department launched a special campaign to connect children with schools under the Chhattisgarh government’s policy of ‘Development, Trust and Security’. The district administration and the Education Department have been working together to ensure that education reaches the last mile.
The initiative began during the summer vacation when a team from the department trekked nearly 15 km through difficult terrain to reach the villages. Door-to-door surveys were conducted by officials and teachers who identified out-of-school children and interacted with parents to convince them of how important school education is.
Subsequently, the enrolment process began.
District Education Officer Pramod Thakur said children from Badepalli, Baingpal and Lava villages were identified during the survey. “Birth certificates and other necessary documents were prepared to ensure hassle-free admissions. As part of the process, 25 children each from Badepalli and Baingpal and 15 from Lava were enrolled,” he stated.
Speaking about the department’s objective of not merely bringing children to schools but also providing them with opportunities to fulfil their aspirations, Thakur said the process itself helped because the villagers were aware about the importance of education. But they lacked infrastructure and government support.
However, the villagers set up makeshift huts in the absence of school buildings and made sure their children studied at least with basic facilities. Some of them donned the role of teachers and conducted classes in the open.
Now since the district administration has been taking the initiative, formal education is being introduced in all three villages. Authorities said permanent school buildings and basic facilities would be developed in the coming years. “Since access to the villages remains extremely difficult, priority will be given to constructing fair-weather roads, followed by permanent, roofed school structures to provide a better learning environment,” they added.
Officials also said the opening of schools is indicative of a larger social transformation taking place in a region that has remained in the shadows of Naxalism. Many children are now entering schools for the first time.
The district has set a target of admitting around 8,000 students to Class I in the new academic session. Simultaneously, the Education Department is also running a special campaign to bring school dropouts back into the education system.
Block Education Officer Pramod Bhadauria said 1,706 school dropouts in the 6-18 age group have been identified in the district. “The department is evaluating the reasons behind students discontinuing their studies. Data of migrant families who moved to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has also been compiled to ensure that their children are reconnected with formal education,” he said.
The opening of schools in these three villages is not merely an administrative achievement but a symbol of hope where transformation will lead to a new future for many. It also demonstrates that with determination, education can reach even the most remote and underdeveloped regions like Dantewada. And it is from such places that the children will start writing success narratives.
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