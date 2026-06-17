ETV Bharat / state

Former Naxal-Hit Malangir Region Sees Education Breakthrough As Schools Open In 3 Chhattisgarh Villages

Dantewada: The day the new academic session begins in the state for the year 2026-27, a new chapter of change will be written in the Malangir region. Once associated with Naxal violence and considered cut off from the mainstream of development, schools are being opened in three remote villages Badepalli, Lava and Baingpal, which had remained deprived of even basic educational facilities since India achieved Independence.

Around 65 children from the three villages will step into formal education and begin their journey coming out of the shadows of fear and suppression.

Former Naxal-Hit Malangir Region Sees Education Breakthrough As Schools Open In 3 Chhattisgarh Villages (ETV Bharat)

Though the villages are located behind the rugged hills of Bailadila and lack all-weather roads, the Education Department launched a special campaign to connect children with schools under the Chhattisgarh government’s policy of ‘Development, Trust and Security’. The district administration and the Education Department have been working together to ensure that education reaches the last mile.

The initiative began during the summer vacation when a team from the department trekked nearly 15 km through difficult terrain to reach the villages. Door-to-door surveys were conducted by officials and teachers who identified out-of-school children and interacted with parents to convince them of how important school education is.

Subsequently, the enrolment process began.

District Education Officer Pramod Thakur said children from Badepalli, Baingpal and Lava villages were identified during the survey. “Birth certificates and other necessary documents were prepared to ensure hassle-free admissions. As part of the process, 25 children each from Badepalli and Baingpal and 15 from Lava were enrolled,” he stated.