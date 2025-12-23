Former Moga Councillor Shot In Broad Daylight At Home
Unknown assailants opened fire inside Narinder Pal Sidhu’s residence, injuring him in the leg and shoulder.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST
Moga (Punjab): Panic broke out in Moga on Tuesday after unknown attackers opened fire inside the house of former municipal councillor Narinder Pal Sidhu in broad daylight. Sidhu was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.
According to information so far, two unidentified youths entered Sidhu’s house without warning and started firing. The sound of gunshots caused fear in the neighbourhood, with people running out of their homes. Police teams reached the spot soon after and sealed the area.
Sidhu, speaking to police from the hospital, said he was sitting in the parking area of his house with his family and lighting incense when the incident took place. “Two men suddenly came in and started firing, without saying anything”, he said. One bullet hit his leg, and another struck his shoulder.
He added that people frequently visit his house as he is a former councillor, which is why the main gate usually remains open during the day. Sidhu also claimed he had earlier warned the police about threats to his life. “I told them many times that I was in danger, but nothing was done,” he said.
District Congress president Hari Singh Khai said the attackers fired three shots at Sidh, one hit his shoulder, another his leg, while a third struck his turban. As family members raised an alarm, the assailants fled the scene. He said Sidhu is now out of danger but expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab, claiming it has worsened. He also said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring later spoke to Sidhu over the phone.
Sidhu’s son Jass Lovepreet Singh said the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire immediately. “When we shouted, they left the motorcycle and ran away. Later, we found out they escaped in a car,” he said. He also claimed police had provided security to his father around four months ago after citing threat inputs, but it was withdrawn within a month.
City Police Station SHO Varun Kumar confirmed the firing incident. “We received information about the shooting and reached the spot. Sidhu sustained gunshot injuries to the leg and shoulder and has been admitted to the hospital,” he said.
Police are collecting evidence from the scene and checking nearby CCTV cameras. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear. Officials said the investigation is being taken seriously and the attackers will be arrested soon.
The daylight shooting has once again raised questions about safety and law and order in the city.