Former Moga Councillor Shot In Broad Daylight At Home

Moga (Punjab): Panic broke out in Moga on Tuesday after unknown attackers opened fire inside the house of former municipal councillor Narinder Pal Sidhu in broad daylight. Sidhu was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to information so far, two unidentified youths entered Sidhu’s house without warning and started firing. The sound of gunshots caused fear in the neighbourhood, with people running out of their homes. Police teams reached the spot soon after and sealed the area.

Sidhu, speaking to police from the hospital, said he was sitting in the parking area of his house with his family and lighting incense when the incident took place. “Two men suddenly came in and started firing, without saying anything”, he said. One bullet hit his leg, and another struck his shoulder.

He added that people frequently visit his house as he is a former councillor, which is why the main gate usually remains open during the day. Sidhu also claimed he had earlier warned the police about threats to his life. “I told them many times that I was in danger, but nothing was done,” he said.

District Congress president Hari Singh Khai said the attackers fired three shots at Sidh, one hit his shoulder, another his leg, while a third struck his turban. As family members raised an alarm, the assailants fled the scene. He said Sidhu is now out of danger but expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab, claiming it has worsened. He also said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring later spoke to Sidhu over the phone.